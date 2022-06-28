Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup-winning captain, announces retirement from International Cricket





England’s 2019 World Cup winning captain EoinMorganhas announced his retirement from international cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday. The left-handed batter has struggled with fitness and form issues for the past year and by Monday British media had reported widely that Morgan would indeed be announcing his retirement. “After careful consideration and consideration, I am here to announce that I am retiring from international cricket with immediate effect. Taking time for what has undoubtedly been the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career was not an easy decision, but I believe this is the right time to do that, both for me personally and for both teams of the English white ball I have led to this point,” Morgan said in a press release from the England and Wales Cricket Board. You changed English cricket forever. An innovator???? A motivator???? A champion???? Your legacy will live on…#ThankYouMorgs pic.twitter.com/a32SSvCDXI England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022 “The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that England captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. During his 13-year international career with England, the 35-year-old won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as captain in 2019 at Lord’s, England Men’s first world title win, he was also part of the England team that won the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean. Morgan is the all-time best run scorer and player with the most limits for England Men in both ODI and T20I matches. “During his seven-year tenure as Men’s ODI captain, he led England to number one in the ICC world rankings, including notable series wins against all the major countries,” the ECB release said. Morganis is widely acclaimed for bringing about a drastic change in the way England played their white ball cricket and his captaincy saw England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the side also reached the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup. The squad had also reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup in 2021. The now 35-year-old made his ODI debut in 2006 when he first played for Ireland, while his T20 debut came four years later. in 2009 while playing for England. Morgan, who started his international cricket career with Ireland, played 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is for England, which is a record for the Three Lions. He has scored 7,701 runs in 248 ODIs to date at an average of 39.29 with 14 Centuries and 47 Fifties. He also scored 2,458 runs in 115 T20Is. promoted Morgan’s test numbers are a bit disappointing as he was sidelined after scoring 700 runs in 16 tests averaging 30.43. Morgan has struggled with poor form and fitness issues and recently withdrew from the final ODI against the Netherlands due to injury. Topics mentioned in this article

