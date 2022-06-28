Sports
Nico Ragaini of Iowa football looks to big season thanks to renewed focus
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini knows the end of his Hawkeye career is near.
He has played in Iowa City for four years and 34 games. He is the longest serving veteran player on the program. He has already graduated.
Now he only has about six months left to try and capture his last game: making sure he gets a shot in the NFL.
His plan is to do everything this fall.
“This is my last year of football, my fifth year,” Ragaini said. “I have this summer and the next few games after that. So I put all my eggs in the basket and go as fast as I can.”
There will certainly be a chance for Ragaini to play a big part in the offensive this year. Due to the transfer of portals, Iowa’s wide reception area is small in scholarship numbers with Ragaini being the only senior. Charlie Jones’ departure for Purdue allows Ragaini to take a stronghold above the final receiver’s position. But he didn’t rule out queuing at other positions.
One bit of the leap Ragaini wants to make is keeping the swagger that he says allows him to play at his best. Admittedly, the past year has passed, but with a fresh look this summer, he sees himself putting his best foot forward for the team in 2022.
“I know my best player when I have this little swag about myself,” Ragaini said. “Sometimes I take myself out. So I just have to focus on myself and just get into that zone every game. That’s my goal this year.”
Ragaini was Iowa’s leading pass catcher in 2019 with 46 receptions, but his production fell in 2020 and 2021. He still finished third on the team in catches (26) and yards (331) in 2021. But looking back on last season, he knows he missed opportunities to maximize his chances.
So this off-season, Ragaini set out to change his mindset.
“I got the ball like every time (in high school),” said Ragaini. “Some games are going to happen; some games aren’t going to happen. But keeping in mind that every turn I can make an impact and keep myself 100% in the game and make the catches when my chance comes I called make the piece every time.
“There are some plays where I did block it and things like that. Some plays I feel like I could have made the catch, but I didn’t make the catch. So this year I’m just trying to catch every ball and so hard block like I can 110% any game.”
More:Leistikow: In-depth with Iowa Football’s Kirk Ferentz about his future, his son’s transgression and his advisory board
Ragaini cites conversations with his father, Gianni, a former UConn baseball player, as a catalyst in his mental progress. His father’s message was simple: stay involved as long as possible, because his time as a Division I player will end sooner than he realizes.
Another layer that concerns Ragaini more than ever is his role in the reception room. There isn’t much he hasn’t been through in his career, but his final season is starting in a role that even he’s never played.
“I’m pretty much the only old man in the room,” Ragaini said. “I feel like this is a new role for me.”
Ragaini’s is Iowa’s only senior recipient. After him is the junior walk-on Jackson Ritter and a large group of sophomores and freshmen, including budding stars Arland Bruce IV, Keagan Johnson. Wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland has complimented Ragaini’s approach with the younger players, especially in the screening room.
“It’s pretty cool because it’s like I have to be a leader,” Ragaini said. “That challenges me. So I take it all on and I love it.”
podcast:A Busy June in Iowa Football Recruitment and the Top Five Games of the 2022 Season
With a new perspective and a great opportunity looming, Ragaini feels he is in a good place to start the summer period. His bigger goals are obvious, but from day to day he wants to cherish every moment. And he hopes it will lead to success in his final season.
“The only goal I really have for myself is to enjoy every moment of every game,” said Ragaini. If you do that you’re not your best player, and you don’t block every game like I know I could block and then I’m not stuck with some catches like I know I catch. So yeah, every time I get a chance to make a play, I want to make the play.”
Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men’s basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can contact Kenningtonon[email protected]_or email him at [email protected]
2/ https://www.hawkcentral.com/story/sports/college/iowa/football/2022/06/27/iowas-nico-ragaini-has-one-more-season-he-hopes-its-his-best-yet-hawkeyes-big-ten-ferentz-ncaa/7688568001/
