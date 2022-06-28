Tennis Most Popular Podcast Is The Tennis Podcast





WIMBLEDON, England When Amlie Mauresmo, the tournament director of the French Open, said that women’s tennis wasn’t as attractive as men’s tennis right now, there was little doubt she would get an ear. Those objections included a British woman named Catherine Whitaker, who delivered a scathing 10-minute, 35-second dressing of Mauresmo on an increasingly influential show, The Tennis Podcast. Whitaker was somewhere in between annoyed and baffled that a former No. 1 women’s singles player would say such a thing to explain why she had men scheduled for nine out of ten tournaments in which they had ten evening sessions. She called out Mauresmo because he had an unconscious bias against some of the world’s greatest and most famous female athletes. The next morning, a member of the French Opens communications staff approached Whitaker with a proposition: Would she join a select group of journalists to speak with Mauresmo?

That Whitaker’s words had caught the attention of Mauresmo, who would later try to reverse her comments, may have been hard to foresee in 2012, when Whitaker and her boss, David Law, sat at the dinner table at his parents’ house to record the first recording. to take. episode of their podcast.

Maybe five people have listened to it, Law, a longtime tennis communications manager and BBC radio commentator, said in a recent interview. For years, the show stopped and started again, with episodes dropping irregularly and attracting a small audience. Ten years later, The Tennis Podcast regularly tops Apple charts for the sport in the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Spain. It’s a favorite of game leaders and commentators such as Billie Jean King, who has listened to the entire archive, Chris Evert, Pam Shriver and Mary Carillo. In the US, it recently ranked 40th among all sports podcasts. At times, such as during the Mauresmos crisis, it is how the sport talks to itself.

I’m a nerd, Carillo said in late May, just before shooting a special 10-year anniversary show high above the main square, Philippe Chatrier, at Roland Garros. These guys know what they are talking about. And they are funny. You can’t pretend to be funny.

Every sport has its handful of must-lists. Most of the feature hosts who came to their podcasts have established platforms or major media companies behind them.

Whitaker, Law and Matthew Roberts, who started out as the Twitter intern for shows in 2015 when he was still in college, are the genres of charming garage band that broke through, though they’re not sure why. Maybe the tennis debate just sounds better with British accents? The Tennis Podcast has become an interesting test case for a crowded podcast market where it’s hard to develop an audience and even harder to make a living, as the three are trying to do. Roberts, 26, is still unsure if this is a legitimate career choice. Maybe I’ll write some more? he wondered one evening in Paris. At major events such as the small match taking place here at the All England Club this week, the group will occasionally set up with the mics and a pint at a picnic table, although with a growing legion of fans, especially at Wimbledon, that arrangement is more problematic become. On the show (and in their lives), Law, 48, plays the crazy but thoughtful father. He has no idea about most pop culture references. He often plays with Whitaker, 36, as if she were a much younger stepsister. Roberts serves as the wise-for-his-year-son, often settling their differences. And he can do that annoying, jumping backhand thing, Whitaker said of Roberts, who played junior tennis tournaments and has a degree in modern languages. At this year’s French Open, a fan of the podcast nervously approached him to praise Roberts. He’s the one they all like best, Law said of Roberts. I know because I read all the emails.

They now earn enough to travel to all Grand Slam tournaments, although Wimbledon is a kind of home game. Law, who is married with two children, recently quit his job as communications director for the annual grass court tournament at the Queens Club in London, about 120 miles south of his home near Birmingham.

Whitaker, who lives in London, emailed Law after she graduated from university, telling him she was desperate for tennis. He hired her to assist in his work with retired players on the Champions Tour. He also loved her voice and eventually brought up the concept of a podcast. Whitaker was skeptical, but went along. Law was introduced to podcasts the same way many Brits listened to The Ricky Gervais Show half way through. As the medium grew, Law realized that every sport seemed to have a podcast that became The One, and soon took the title The Tennis Podcast. It was a good name, he thought. And there were no other tennis podcasts, so it was real, he said. In 2013, with the podcast muddling through with just a few hundred weekly listeners, Whitaker went to work writing crime and punishment press releases for the Crown Prosecution Service news agency. She knew within a month that, despite her desire for stability, she had made a terrible mistake. It took her a year to walk away and commit to the podcast, as well as a few side appearances in tennis.

The venture cost Law money for its first four years. In 2015, he sold a small sponsorship to BNP Paribas, the French bank.

The following year, Law, Whitaker, and Roberts did the first of their annual Kickstarter campaigns, which, along with subscriptions to additional content for £5 a month or 50 for the year, or about $6 and $61, support them. They have 3,000 subscribers and about 35,000 weekly listeners. Their success led Whitaker to be hired to host Amazon Primes tennis coverage. They owe Carillo a lot. Five years ago, she approached Whitaker at a tournament and asked her if she was from The Tennis Podcast. Whitaker said yes, Law thought, and told him that something strange had just happened. Carillo spread the word. She told King, the one against Evert, the one against Shriver, or something. No one is sure of the order. All are now devoted listeners. King went to the hosts of the shows at Whitakers’ apartment last summer for curry and to watch the European Championship football matches.

After Shriver went public revealing that her longtime coach, Don Candy, had sexually assaulted her as a teenager, her first interview was on The Tennis Podcast. Steve Simon, the head of the WTA Tour, also stepped up to discuss sexual abuse.

Most shows have no guests. The troika talks about the latest results from Estoril, in Portugal or Istanbul. They mock each other’s food choices or underhanded serving skills.

Law said years of mistakes and research have yielded valuable lessons, such as the importance of releasing a new podcast weekly, dropping it on a specific day (usually Monday), limiting weekly shows to about an hour, and doing of 45-minute daily episodes during the Grand Slams. It took a little longer after Mauresmo stepped in at the French Open earlier this month, giving Whitaker the right time for her takedown. She described Mauresmo as a product of a system designed and maintained almost exclusively by men that could end up in the trash can for anyone who might believe that men’s tennis is inherently more attractive than women’s tennis. Much more than five people were listening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/28/sports/tennis/tennis-podcast-wimbledon.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos