Welcome to the transfer portal camp, a new frontier in the college football landscape

LA MESA, California. It’s summer, but you wouldn’t know it if you came to Helix High School on this Saturday morning. The campus in this suburb of San Diego is teeming with weekend events. Theres freshman football registrations going on. Parents wait in line to talk to future coaches. Girls hockey has its own welcome tent. And just after 9am, members of the junior ROTC at Helix run a timed mile around the track at Jim Arnaiz Field.

On the lawn, 11 strangers have joined together in their pursuit of continuing to play college football. On the same field that spawned Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Alex Smith, this group accepted an invitation to be part of a trial run of a concept conceived by NFL agent Don Yee and his partners. He and his company, HUB Football, believe it could change the way college football players in the NCAA transfer portal can move more freely and with better necessary connections.

It’s like LinkedIn for the football world, Yee . said the athletic†

HUB has tried to lead the way as an intermediary between players looking for their next move and teams looking for specific needs. The company started professional postgraduate trial camps for free agents and has helped players get onto NFL practice rosters as well as rosters in CFL, XFL, USFL and arena football. Known in the football world as Tom Bradys’ agent, Yee knew that some day seismic change would come for college football.

After enduring the twists and turns of no fewer than 13 free agent camps in recent years, the HUB team decided to venture into uncharted territory, but a territory that is growing at breakneck speed.

The NCAA Transfer Portal.

More than 3,000 stock exchange players and nearly 2,200 FCS players have entered the portal since last August, by far the highest number of transfers in a year and expected to grow. Life in the portal can seem intriguing, but it is usually unforgiving. Nearly 25 percent of FBS stock market players still haven’t found a new home.

Of those estimated to be more than 5,000 players, former South Florida quarterback Brenden Cyr isn’t a name most college football fans across the country would recognize. But he’s currently part of that percentage of players who are not only eager for their next shot, but also fully aware of the fickle nature of life in the portal. The perception around entering the portal can still cast some players in a selfish light. Cyr’s situation is anything but.

Cyr dropped out of school on July 26, 2021 due to family financial circumstances. He took time off to help his parents fund the professional baseball dream of his younger brother, Blake, who is expected to be selected in July’s MLB Draft.

I had to choose, I did, and now I’m here training for the best, Cyr said.

So when Brenden was in suburban San Diego high school and looking to extend his college football days, Blake, a star shortstop and a commitment to the University of Miami, was also in town for the 2022 MLB Combine at Petco. Park. Cyr was one of four quarterbacks who were part of the original HUB portal camp. It felt real to him again. As if he was about to start playing soccer again soon in pads and cleats and a helmet instead of shorts, a T-shirt and a backwards ball cap.

#CENTER Transfer Portal | Diamond in the diamond Former USF signal caller Brenden Cyr (6-5/210) is a mobile dual-threat that casts accurate on the run and can swing with the best of them. Loved his work ethic, desire and leadership, has all the tools. Worked well with Norm Chow. pic.twitter.com/SSoialD7O0 — Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) June 19, 2022

It gives me a chance to get myself out there, he said. For guys like me, there aren’t many places to do that.

Six months after leaving USF, Brenden worked at a ranch and took people on fishing boat expeditions around his hometown of Orlando. He has been sleeping on an air mattress for the past six months. In January, he started to get back into shape. He trained at his uncle’s MMA gym at dawn and swam across alligator-infested ponds near his home.

A month later, on February 16, he entered the portal and began to look for options. Cyr is ready to go back to school. He misses life as a student athlete, he said. He misses campus life and classes and especially football. Cyr, like everyone else in the portal, just wants to compete for a new role.

Cyr, a red shirt freshman who hasn’t seen any game time in his full year at USF in 2020, said that since he’s been in the portal, he’s gone to a few regional showcases for players who are in the portal, but there’s nothing arrived from.

I would humbly say that I expected more from the other showcases, he said. I’m not just going to give up. I’ve been having a bit of a rough time. I just need to get myself out of it.

During the camp, players currently on the portal or junior college level will be able to participate in an event hosted by HUB coaches, which will be filmed and photographed and distributed to programs nationwide. Players pay an entrance fee, and college programs interested in attending or watching the film must also pay to access the information. Showcases of transfer portals have popped up all over the country this year, including some hosted by individuals like Deon Glover, youth soccer coach and father of former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes, or camps held at schools like Louisiana-Monroe.

During the first portal camp at Helix, HUB coaches like Norm Chow coached the four quarterbacks in attendance. Long known as one of the prime attacking minds in college football, 76-year-old Chow believes the portal camp will primarily benefit the group of 5 schools and those at FCS level who lack the recruiting budget or resources. possess like some of the elite footballs. The players in attendance came from FBS schools such as USF and Troy, but mainly consisted of Division III and JC level programs such as Hampton, Pomona, Erskine College, Santa Barbara City College and more.

These are the schools, Chow believes, that will have some diamonds in the rough for other programs to hit.

Its the Central Michigans and UTEPs that could really use this concept, he said. The successful programs are the ones that are willing to adapt. Everyone is so old fashioned. I think what’s going to happen (the P5’s) will have to use things like this.

Yee said the cost-effectiveness of either attending a portal camp in San Diego in person or enrolling in a stream of the daily workouts and exercises could more easily lure coaches out of programs. (HUB did not share price points for the initial portal camp.) The main attraction for players, organizers said, will be being able to use HUB’s extensive network within the world of college football. That’s what you pay for.

We targeted anyone we think could help a college schedule. It’s pretty wide open, said Mike Williams, general manager of HUB. We don’t want to make it like a cattle call where we have 200 guys and we can’t give them the reps they need or the exposure they need.

Unlike any other major sport in America, soccer has yet to find a sustainable alternative path for players to find their next steps. Organized baseball has the minor league system and several independent leagues. Basketball has avenues like the G League and new ventures like Overtime Elite, a league that allows players to enter the NBA without going to college.

We expect a high degree of skepticism at first, Yee said. Everything in the football world just moves slowly.

That hasn’t dampened the optimism Yee and his group have for this experiment. When asked to possibly predict what the portal camp will look like a year from now, he said the camp could ideally grow to about 40-50 portal players, setting up scrimmages for college coaches there to watch live or via digital television. subscription.

It remains to be seen if the introductory portal camp will evolve and grow at that rate. But the investments made by some players showed immediate results. Brandon Smith, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound walk from Santa Barbara City College, ran a 4.4 40-yard dash during the morning individual drills. A HUB employee immediately sent text messages to assistant coaches at various levels across the country about Smith.

For under-the-radar players like Smith, camp was the focus of his attention unlike other organized events that get overrun with too many players.

The number of players who attended here is much more familiar to me, Smith said. They are really going to evaluate me while in other camps you may not be rated as much or not at all. You might get limited reps and people just try to jump in front of you all the time.

When portal camp ended before 11 a.m., Smith paced the Helix High School track in his sandals, taking phone calls. One was his mother. He wanted to tell her how well he was doing. Shortly after, Smith’s phone buzzed. According to a HUB employee, Power 5 coaches contacted Smith to introduce themselves.

(Photo: Scott Padgett / Time Stood Still Photography)