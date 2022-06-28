Canucks: Luongo’s theft gets goalkeeper in Hockey Hall of Fame class

“I wish I had handled myself a little better and maybe I wasn’t as mature as I thought I was. That’s what happened towards the end of my stint with the Canucks.” Roberto Luongo. Photo by Mark van Manen † Post Media News Files

Article content It was never about one thing with Roberto Luongo.

Article content It was about everything. The legendary Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper arrived in a multi-player trade with the Florida Panthers before the 2006 season. He would put that enduring name of the goalkeeper graveyard franchise to rest over eight campaigns with a string of sensational seasons, superlative saves, and enough bravado and flamboyance to prove he could be just as good as any National Hockey League stopper. He knew. And he often was. Luongo, along with former teammates Daniel and Henrik Sedin, was named to the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame induction class Monday in his first year of eligibility. It said a lot about a polarizing player. He was great, he could grate and eventually he wanted out. However, Luongo’s book of work in 1044 games with three clubs, 2.52 career goals-against average and .919 save percentage can do the talking. And it spoke volumes about a pivotal part of Canucks franchise history.

Article content Fourth overall in the 1997 draft by the New York Islanders, Luongo had more than his moments here. There were a pair of seasons of 40 wins, 72 saves in a legendary four-time overtime win in 2007 in his first post-season and holding Team Canada back to Olympic gold in 2010 in Vancouver. Luongo was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, finishing second to Sidney Crosby in the 2007 Hart Trophy voting and winning the Jennings Trophy in 2011. After retiring in 2019, he placed third in career wins with 489, having improved since then by Marc André-Fleury. Photo by Ethan Miller † Getty Images files Luongo, a 43-year-old Montreal native, remains second in games played (1,044), faces shots (30,942) and saves (28,409). For me, he was the difference for us to get to the next level, former Canucks captain Henrik Sedin said in a conference call on Monday. If you want to talk about a winner, he is the man with the way he participated in training and competitions. He never took a day off, and that’s something a lot of players learn from.

Article content He would play almost every game (over 70 in four consecutive seasons) and be there the next morning for practice. However, there was also the inability to combine home ice superiority by finding his game in Boston during the setback of the seven-game Stanley Cup Final series in 2011. There was also the infamous Heritage Classic lineup at BC Place Stadium and finally he was accommodated by an exchange. I do have some regrets, Luongo admitted on Monday. I wish I had handled myself a little better and maybe I wasn’t as mature as I thought I was. With the failures you learn and become a better person and then you grow up. That’s what happened towards the end of my stint there with the Canucks. It’s no one else’s fault but me and unfortunately that’s something I have to live with. But going back now (Vancouver) is always great and I always get the best welcome. People are always so nice to me and I really appreciate that.

Article content A landmark moment occurred when Henrik and Daniel Sedin retired their numbers and had their numbers raised to the Rogers Arena trusses in February 2020. Luongo was there to witness the love-in, and you can’t help but wonder if the franchise will greet hell in the future. Number porting and Ring of Honor additions are for those who have stayed on track. Opponents of Loungos will always remember that he was moved a day before the 2014 trading deadline in another multi-asset trade with the Panthers that yielded future starter Jacob Markstrom. Photo by Jeff Vinnick Yet the memories are huge and hard to forget. Especially that four overtime attempt. For those who were there, it’s easy to remember that the opening game of the quarterfinal series with the Dallas Stars started at 7:11 PM. It ended at 12:32 pm

Article content The longest game in Canucks franchise history and sixth longest in NHL annals had short nerves on the ice, head shaking behind the couch and a hole in the wall of the press box by a media member at what was then GM Place. April 11 became April 12 before Henrik ended the tension at 6:06 PM of the fourth extra session, after Sedin fired a shot from the post, to bring about a wild and crazy 5-4 decision that exhausted fans and Luongo left behind. There was a battle for record books to put the 137:53 marathon in perspective as the Canucks were defeated 76-53. Canucks Daniel and Henrik Sedin enter Hockey’s Hall of Fame Canucks signs again for Brisebois, Dries and Stevens on the basis of mutual contracts NHL star Bo Horvat returns home to help youth team usher in a new era Canucks: The door certainly seems to be closing for JT Miller

Luongo saved the day and it's fair to wonder if he'll have another big day in Vancouver. Perhaps that's why there was a deeper connection to the Sedins jersey farewell ceremony. Luongo was not booed. He was cheered. No one brought up any trade requests or salary cap. So what would it mean for Luongo if he were recognized by the organization one day? Obviously it (franchise recognition) isn't in my hands, but to hear the loud cheers means a lot to me. Anything else would be great. AFTER A WHILE Canucks winger Alex Mogilny was passed again for HHOF recognition. Qualifying since 2009, he had 1,032 points (473-559) in 990 games with Vancouver, New Jersey and Toronto, including a 55-goal campaign with the Canucks in 1995-96. He won a cup with the Devils in 2000 and Olympic gold with the then Soviet Union in 1988.



