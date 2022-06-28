ACC Announces Football Schedule Model for 2023-26









american football

6/28/2022 11:09:00 AM

GREENSBORO, NC The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday announced a new football scheduling model that will take effect from the 2023 season. The new model is based on a 3-5-5 structure with each team playing against three primary opponents annually and playing against the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule requires each team to play against all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle. The structure was approved earlier today by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives. Duke’s three main partners are North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest. The new schedule eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions, with all 14 schools competing in one division from 2023. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the Subway ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. In May, the NCAA Division I Council approved deregulation of the current rule limiting the autonomy of an individual conference to determine their soccer championship participants. “The future ACC football scheduling model offers significant improvements to our schools and conferences, most importantly giving our student-athletes the ability to play any school both at home and away from home over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, PhD “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. Ultimately, it was clear that this model is in the best interest of our student athletes, programs and fans right now.” A special one-hour edition of The Huddle will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network to discuss the new schedule format. The show is hosted by Drew Carter and features analysis from Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. The three main partners for each ACC team are as follows: Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitto

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech Duke’s ACC schedules for 2023-2026 (home and away) are as follows:

Football Schedule ACC 2023 House Clemson, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest

Road Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia 2024 ACC Football Schedule Home Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Road Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest ACC Football Schedule 2025 Home Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest

From Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt 2026 ACC Football Schedule Home Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse

Road Boston College, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/6/28/acc-announces-football-schedule-model-for-2023-26.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos