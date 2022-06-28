Sports
Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson Solid as India near 200
Hardik Pandya and Co. will try to seal the series with a spirited Irish side who played quality cricket in the opening game. Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal starred for India in the rain-stricken clash that was reduced to 12 overs per side.
Hooda scored 47* run-knock-off 29 balls when he seized the opportunity when asked to open the innings instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who ran into a glitch. While Yuzvendra Chahal was the bowlers’ choice as he took 1 wicket for 11 runs in his three overs.
The visitors could make a change in their 11th, as Ruturaj is expected to miss Gaikwad and Sanju Samson could secure a top spot. While all eyes will be on Umran Malik, who had a disappointing debut when he leaked 18 runs in the lone over he threw.
When will the second T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) be played?
The second T20I match between Ireland and India will take place on Tuesday 28 June.
Where will the second Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) T20I match be played?
The second T20I match between Ireland and India will be played at The Village in Dublin.
What time will the second T20I match Ireland (IRE) against India (IND) start?
The second T20I match between Ireland and India will start at 9:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels are broadcasting the Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) competition?
The Ireland vs India match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.
How can I watch Ireland (IRE) v India (IND) match live stream?
Ireland vs India Second T20I match can be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.
Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible starting grid:
Ireland Predicted grid: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert
India predicted grid: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
