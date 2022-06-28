Even before the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win, Colorado evolved into a hockey hotbed – CBS Denver





DENVER Colorado could become the new epicenter of hockey as the Colorado Avalanche has delivered the state its third national hockey championship in just a few months. The Avalanche join the East High School boys’ hockey team and Denver University men’s hockey teams as local organizations to win their respective national titles in 2022. “The state is just thriving at the moment with hockey. It’s really exciting to watch, said Connor Caponi, one of the DU hockey national champions. The Avalanche that won the Stanley Cup, of course, brought the most attention to Colorado hockey. However, many of different age groups have noticed the recent rise in success on the ice. This is a big spotlight for Colorado and Colorado hockey in general,” said Sam Beardshear, an East High national champion. Caponi and his fellow college athletes became the first local team to win a national title, taking home the NCAA trophy in April. It’s really exciting for Colorado fans,” Caponi said. Then, in March, Beardshear and the East High School Angels won the National High School Championship. It’s just such a good feeling, especially because everyone is so happy about it,” Beardshear said. That’s really cool that, finally as a program, we’ve achieved the best we could be. John Mitchell, a former Avalanche player, told CBS4s Dillon Thomas that the success of all three teams will redefine how locals view sports. It’s transforming the whole city,” Mitchell said. Mitchell said the championships will not only create new fans of the game, but will also spark the interest of future generations of hockey players. It definitely explodes and it will continue to explode,” Mitchell said. This is definitely going to be a hockey hot bed. As a youth hockey advocate, Mitchell said he hoped the new interest would also help create greater demand for more rinks in local communities. Often children are not exposed to the game due to lack of access to ice. Now with the hat-trick of championships, as well as a recent national title for the peewee Junior Avs in the 11 and 12 age bracket, some say Colorado should be considered the home of hockey. “Minnesota calls itself the state of hockey. But I think there could be a debate now,” Caponi said.

