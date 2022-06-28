ACC drops divisions for permanent rivalry format in 2023





The ACC became the final conference to scrap divisions in favor of a new scheduling format Tuesday, making 2022 the last year of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Beginning in 2023, the league announced it will move to a 3-5-5 format, with each team having three permanent rivalry matches annually, while the other 10 opponents rotate every two years. “The future ACC football planning model offers significant improvements to our schools and conferences, most importantly giving our student-athletes the ability to play any school both at home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a statement. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. Ultimately, it was clear that this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans right now.” Plans for a shift back to a one-division format picked up steam during the league’s spring meetings in May, with the ACC hoping to improve its TV inventory of marquee games and set up a league championship game in which the top two teams would play each year. be included. Interestingly, the new format wouldn’t have changed the teams that played in the ACC title game in seven of the past eight years. Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: FSU, Georgia Tech, NC State

duke: UNC, NC State, Wake Forest

State of Florida: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: BC, FSU, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC state: Clemson, Duke, UNC

pitt: BC, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: BC, FSU, Pitto

Virginia: Louisville, UNC, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech The ACC got a taste of the single-division system in 2020, when Notre Dame football took part in the conference for a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. With 15 members, the ACC scrapped divisions and the season culminated in a Clemson-Notre Dame title matchup, with both teams eventually making it to the College Football Playoff. The ACC is now the fifth FBS league to drop divisions. The Big 12 has been operating without divisions since 2011 after the departures of Nebraska, Missouri and Texas A&M in realignment. The American finished with division divisions last year, when UConn left for independent status. The Pac-12 and Mountain West also voted to eliminate divisions by 2023. The SEC expects to follow suit, but remains in discussion about the best format. The new schedule format retains much of the league’s traditional rivalry, with Clemson-FSU, FSU-Miami, NC State-UNC and Virginia-Virginia Tech still on the books annually. But the uproar is disrupting some other notable rivalries, including NC State and Wake Forest, which have played every year since 1910, the league’s longest-running continuous rivalry. Under the new planning scheme, Pitt would have one of the easiest slates. The permanent rivals are Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, who together have won just 38% of their Power 5 games during the playoff era. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, will endure the toughest schedule, with permanent rivals Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest (combined 60% playoff-era wins).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/34161354/acc-drop-divisions-format-permanent-rivalries-starting-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos