India vs Ireland LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES 2nd T20I: Bishnoi makes the breakthrough as Stirling leaves





2nd T20I India vs Ireland LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Bishnoi makes the breakthrough. He bowls a googly and Stirling tries to draw but misses it completely. The ball disrupts the woodwork behind and the Ireland opener leaves for 40 from 18 EXAMPLE:Hardik Pandya-led Team India would look to seal the T20I series against Ireland when the two teams face each other in the second and final game of the series on Tuesday. Harry Tector’s 33-ball 64 was the lone silver streak in the Irish innings as the hosts scored 108/4 off 12 overs in a rain-stricken first T20I on Sunday. In response, Deepak Hoodas 47 combined with Ishan Kishans 26 and skipper Hardiks 24 drove India to the goal with seven wickets and less than three overs left. Craig Young was the most impressive over for Ireland (2/18), but the Men in Blue chased the total quite comfortably in the end. Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, would try to deliver a unified strike force on Tuesday. India has a new face for this series as the seniors currently in England prepare for the rescheduled fifth test, which starts on July 1. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I: When will the second T20I between Ireland and India be played? The second T20I between Ireland and India will take place on June 28, 2022. Where will the second T20I between Ireland and India be played? The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played in The Village, Dublin. What time will the second T20I between Ireland and India start? The second T20I between Ireland and India starts at 9pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 8.30pm. How can I watch the second T20I between Ireland and India? The second T20I between Ireland and India will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed live on Sony LIV. You can also follow firstpost.com to see the live scores and commentary at a time. Selections† Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert IndiaRuturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arashde Tripathi, , Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik Read allLatest news†Trending News†Cricket News†bollywood news†India NewsandNewshere. follow us onfacebook†TwitterandInstagram†

