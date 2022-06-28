ACC Football Schedule: League adopts 3-5-5 format with all teams in one division from 2023

The ACC has officially announced a new scheduling model that will go into effect for the 2023 season. The league will eliminate divisions and instead move to a model with three permanent opponents and two separate rotations of five teams that flip every two years.

Instead of sending division winners, the two teams with the highest percentage of conference wins play in the ACC Championship Game each year. The league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives have officially voted in the model taking place from 2023-26.

“The future ACC football scheduling model offers significant improvements to our schools and conferences, most importantly giving our student-athletes the ability to play any school both at home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. Ultimately, it was clear that this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans right now.”

The model ultimately means that every ACC team plays every other conference foe on their home turf at least every four years. This is in stark contrast to the divisional lineup, which guaranteed matchups with divisional opponents every year, but often saw years between road trips. Clemson, for example, has only played Miami once on his home field since 2010.

The ACC also announced long-term adversaries for any program that helped maintain key rivalries. Clemson and Florida State will continue to play each year along with other state battles such as North Carolina vs. Duke, Virginia Tech vs. Virginia and Florida State vs. miami.

Here are the permanent opponents for each of the ACC’s 14 schools: