



Egypt triumphs to historic table tennis gold On June 27, Egypt’s women’s table tennis team made history by conquering the country first ever gold medal at the 2022 Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria. The team of three women, with veteran Dina Meshref, earlier African Singles Champion Mariam Alhodaby, and Hana Goda, reigning African Singles Champion, defeated Italy in the final to obtain gold. Egypt’s path to the final was a clean sweep, beating Algeria and Tunisia in the group stage, followed by a win over Serbia in the semi-final. All three athletes set a sporting precedent after being in the top 50 of the International Table Tennis Federations (ITTF) ranking simultaneously, with Meshref on the 45th, Alhodaby on the 43rd and Goda on the 35th. Goda, in particular, has become one of Egypt’s most immense sports sensations as the starlet continues to grace her trophy cabinet at just 14 years of age. Goda’s shining star was evident on May 31, when she became the African Singles tournament youngest ever champion. The Egyptian team will compete in the Mediterranean Games Singles tournament, which starts on June 28 and ends on June 30. Meshref, de reigning Singles gold medalist from the previous Mediterranean Games in 2018 will try to defend her title against her eager teammates. Death sentence for Egyptian man who killed Nayera Ashraf for ‘rejecting him’ Subscribe to our newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://egyptianstreets.com/2022/06/28/egypt-triumphs-to-historic-table-tennis-gold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos