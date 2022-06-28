Columbia Stars in Latest NCAA APR Report





NEW YORK The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) earlier this month. The one-year APR for all of Columbia’s NCAA-sponsored sports during the 2020-21 academic year was a perfect 1,000. In addition, 21 Columbia programs registered a perfect 1,000 in the multi-year APR, the highest percentage of perfect scores of any institution in the Ivy League. Columbia’s soccer team was the only soccer program in the country to have a multi-year APR of 1,000. “The latest NCAA APR reflects the unwavering commitment our student athletes have shown to Columbia,” Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics & Physical Education Peter Pilling stated. “Even in the midst of a pandemic and having to be off the field for a year, this report showed that attending and graduating with a degree from Columbia University remained a top priority for our student athletes. “Our athletics department prides itself on providing the best experience for all of our student athletes. The great work of our Success Through Well-Being staff, led by Jessica De Palo provides all Columbia student athletes with the academic support, career development, wellness, mental health, sports psychology, sports nutrition and leadership tools they need to be successful both in their time here and in their future careers.” Each year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA honored Division I sports programs by publicly recognizing their latest multi-year NCAA Division I APR. The academic recognition honored those teams that placed multi-year APRs in the top 10 percent of all NCAA programs in any sport. In 2020, Columbia’s football, men’s tennis, and cross-country and track and field programs were recognized with the NCAA Public Recognition Award. The wrestling program was honored in 2019. The multi-year APR scores for all NCAA-sponsored Columbia programs registered at 989 or higher — a program is in good standing if it registers a multi-year rate of 930 or higher. A team must achieve a four-year percentage of 930 to qualify for competition in NCAA post-season play. “The tireless work of our entire Success Through Well-Being team has made the student-athlete experience in Columbia unparalleled, both in the Ivy League and across the country,” said De Palo. “The 2020-21 academic year has been a challenging time for all of our student athletes, and we are thrilled to have shown perfect APR scores across all of our NCAA-sponsored programs.” The NCAA Academic Progress Rate provides a real-time view of a team’s success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete. Each academic year, every Division I sports team across the country calculates its APR using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship students can earn 1 point to remain eligible and 1 point to remain in school or graduate. For schools that do not offer scholarships, recruited student-athletes are tracked. The APR is responsible for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance. The most recent multi-year APRs are based on scores from the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years. The public announcement of APRs returned this year after a one-year hiatus. This spring, the Division I board of directors voted to suspend APR fines for an additional year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it supported the public release of the APR data. The Academic Performance Program has created an essential framework for academic excellence. The program provides measurable goals to ensure schools deliver on their promise to equip student-athletes with the tools and resources necessary to achieve academic success. Over 18 years of the Academic Performance Program, more than 20,000 student-athletes went back to school to graduate and earn points for their former team. These student-athletes are typically not counted in the federal pass rate or graduation success calculations.

