Who is Wimbledon presenter and cricket icon Isa Guha?

ISA GUHA announced herself in the cricket world in 2002 – and now she will grace our screens for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon this year.

The fast-medium bowler will attend the iconic tournament every morning.

3 Isa Guha will beat Wimbledon every morning this year Credit: Getty

Which led tennis fans to believe she could be Sue Barker’s long-term replacement after the legendary Wimbledon host confirmed this would be her grand final.

But who exactly is Isa Guha and why is she a cricket icon?

Who is Isa Guha?

Born on May 21, 1985, Guha grew up in High Wycombe, England, but her parents used to live in Calcutta, West Bengal, India.

Isa attended Wycombe High School before graduating with degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology, as well as an MPhil in neuroscience, both from the University of College London.

However, the talented presenter enjoyed playing cricket as a hobby with her older brother and at the age of eight, Guha was selected for the Development England side at the age of 13.

And four years later, Guha’s professional cricket career really took off.

Which all happened before Guha married her longtime boyfriend and musician Richard Thomas of the band Brother and Bones in September 2018.

Why is Isa Guha a cricket icon?

Guha became the FIRST woman of South Asian descent to represent England in every sport at just 17 years old.

The right arm bowler was featured in a Test encounter against India during their 2002 tour and also played in the 2002 Women’s Tri-Series.

3 Isa Guha made history in the sports world at the age of 17 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

3 Guha won almost everything there was to offer in the cricket world internationally Credit: Publicity – Getty

Isa also obtained the BBC Asian Network Sports Personality of the Year award that same year.

But Guha wasn’t done there – three years later she helped England win back the Ashes on home soil for the first time in 42 years, and later that season she was at the World Cup.

And on December 31, 2008, the cricket legend was the number one bowler in the world in the international ICC Women’s Day One ranking.

But 2009 was arguably the pinnacle of Guha’s career, where she was part of the English team that dominated cricket as they won the Ashes, the World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

After racking up 113 caps, Guha decided to retire from the sport in 2012 as England’s second highest wicket taker in England’s one-day international women’s list of all time and the sixth highest in the world.

What is Isa Guha doing now?

Guha, 37, put her cricket career aside and used all her knowledge to get into sports broadcasting.

The British icon made her presentation debut during ITV4’s Indian Premier League coverage in 2011, leading to other opportunities at Sky Sports, BBC and various broadcasters in the West Indies and the United States.

However, in 2016 Guha became an integral member of the Triple M radio test cricket commentary team in Australia and two years later a commentator for both Sky Sports and Fox Cricket.

But in 2020 Isa took on the lead role as a presenter and commentator for BBC’s cricket coverage, bringing back live cricket for the first time in 21 years.

Guha is now a popular figure in the tennis world and will be on the BBC’s morning coverage of Wimbledon for the next two weeks.