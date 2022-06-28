Sports
Who is Wimbledon presenter and cricket icon Isa Guha?
ISA GUHA announced herself in the cricket world in 2002 – and now she will grace our screens for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon this year.
The fast-medium bowler will attend the iconic tournament every morning.
Which led tennis fans to believe she could be Sue Barker’s long-term replacement after the legendary Wimbledon host confirmed this would be her grand final.
But who exactly is Isa Guha and why is she a cricket icon?
Who is Isa Guha?
Born on May 21, 1985, Guha grew up in High Wycombe, England, but her parents used to live in Calcutta, West Bengal, India.
Isa attended Wycombe High School before graduating with degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology, as well as an MPhil in neuroscience, both from the University of College London.
However, the talented presenter enjoyed playing cricket as a hobby with her older brother and at the age of eight, Guha was selected for the Development England side at the age of 13.
And four years later, Guha’s professional cricket career really took off.
Which all happened before Guha married her longtime boyfriend and musician Richard Thomas of the band Brother and Bones in September 2018.
Why is Isa Guha a cricket icon?
Guha became the FIRST woman of South Asian descent to represent England in every sport at just 17 years old.
The right arm bowler was featured in a Test encounter against India during their 2002 tour and also played in the 2002 Women’s Tri-Series.
Isa also obtained the BBC Asian Network Sports Personality of the Year award that same year.
But Guha wasn’t done there – three years later she helped England win back the Ashes on home soil for the first time in 42 years, and later that season she was at the World Cup.
And on December 31, 2008, the cricket legend was the number one bowler in the world in the international ICC Women’s Day One ranking.
But 2009 was arguably the pinnacle of Guha’s career, where she was part of the English team that dominated cricket as they won the Ashes, the World Cup and the T20 World Cup.
After racking up 113 caps, Guha decided to retire from the sport in 2012 as England’s second highest wicket taker in England’s one-day international women’s list of all time and the sixth highest in the world.
What is Isa Guha doing now?
Guha, 37, put her cricket career aside and used all her knowledge to get into sports broadcasting.
The British icon made her presentation debut during ITV4’s Indian Premier League coverage in 2011, leading to other opportunities at Sky Sports, BBC and various broadcasters in the West Indies and the United States.
However, in 2016 Guha became an integral member of the Triple M radio test cricket commentary team in Australia and two years later a commentator for both Sky Sports and Fox Cricket.
But in 2020 Isa took on the lead role as a presenter and commentator for BBC’s cricket coverage, bringing back live cricket for the first time in 21 years.
Guha is now a popular figure in the tennis world and will be on the BBC’s morning coverage of Wimbledon for the next two weeks.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/5658027/who-is-wimbledon-presenter-and-cricket-icon-isa-guha/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump’s White House aide, will testify before the January 6 committee June 28, 2022
- Jamie T announces UK tour in November June 28, 2022
- Mount Vernon News June 28, 2022
- Wilson College students design adaptive fashion for the North Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Association June 28, 2022
- Expected bidirectional association between depression and chronic kidney disease June 28, 2022