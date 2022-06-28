Charissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Join Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ – Deadline





UPDATED, 10:54 AM: Charissa Thompson, a Fox Sports and ESPN veteran, joins Prime Videos team hosted its pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Thompson will anchor the streamer’s wraparound coverage alongside Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick. She will continue to host Fox NFL Kick-Off every Sunday. “We are delighted to welcome Charissa to the TNFa team,” said Jared Stacy, director of Global Live Sports Production at Prime Video. “Her infectious enthusiasm, quick wit and strong NFL credentials make her a perfect fit for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connect with viewers every Thursday night.” PREVIOUS, June 21: Prime Video announced today that former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who retired in the off-season, will participate in NFL’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage this fall when the service is exclusive. Thursday night football package. Fitzpatrick joins Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman for each TNFa game. “While my playing career has come to an end, my love for football has not,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “I’m excited to start this new chapter with Thursday night football and I look forward to sharing my unique experiences and perspectives with football fans.” NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More Unique is right. Known for his trademark beard, Fitzpatrick was the starting quarterback for nine different teams during his just-ending 17-year NFL run, the most in league history. His career was a seesaw, with flashes of brilliance offset by frustrating failures. He is the only NFL QB to throw a touchdown pass and an interception with eight different teams. With the Buccaneers in 2018, he became the first NFL quarterback to throw more than 400 yards in three consecutive games. Fitzpatrick has the most career passes and passing touchdowns among NFL quarterbacks with no post-season appearances. Fitzpatrick played college prom at Harvard and graduated with a degree in economics. In training camp, he reportedly completed the Wonderlic test – which measures cognitive ability and problem solving – in just nine minutes and, per The Wall Street Journalscored a 48. That score is still the highest ever by a QB. Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox Finally Reveals The Schedule, Giving ‘Monarch’ A Sweet Post-NFL Launch Bass; Nets Overall playing very safe – Update Additional members of the TNFa on-air team will be announced in the coming weeks. Today’s announcement was made by Jared Stacy, Prime Video’s director of Global Live Sports Production. “One of the great characters in the league, Ryan has been a fan favorite for the past 17 seasons and a beloved teammate everywhere he’s been,” said Stacy. “We are delighted to now have him on our Thursday Night Football team and know that our viewers will love seeing his sense of humor and intelligence every week.” NFL Broadcasting Lion Al Michaels moves to Prime Video, along with Kirk Herbstreit in ‘Thursday Night’ booth Fitzpatrick joins a growing Prime Video roster Thursday night football on-air talent including legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, five-time Sports Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. Fred Gaudelli, producer of seven Super Bowls and recently inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, will serve as executive producer of Thursday night footballgame coverage. Multiple Sports Emmy winners Mike Muriano and Spoon Daftary are the executive and senior coordinating producers of Thursday night football‘s pregame, rest and postgame coverage. Prime Video launches September 15 and will be the first streaming service to broadcast an exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL for a season. The 11-year deal includes 15 regular season games and one season game per year, with Prime Video also delivering new pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as well as interactive features such as X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by aws. Viewers can stream from the web at amazon.com/TNF or using the Prime Video app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2022/06/ryan-fitzpatrick-prime-video-thursday-night-football-1235049544/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos