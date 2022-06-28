Novak Djokovic: Trampoline Troubles Blight Six-time Wimbledon Champion | ATP tour

Novak Djokovic solved his problems on the pitch on Monday by taking an opening round win against Soonwoo Kwon at Wimbledon. Still, his seven-year-old Stefan isn’t so sure of the six-time champion everyday handyman’s skills.

The top seed posted a video on Instagram on Sunday of him and his team trying to fix a broken trampoline, but failed, prompting Stefan to ask a question in the background: How come you don’t know how to assemble a trampoline? and that you participate in Wimbledon?

I guess you can’t argue with a kid’s honesty and pure, unfiltered comments, right? said Djokovic after his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Kwon on Monday. To him, everyone who plays at Wimbledon is a superhero. He sent that not just to me, but to the whole team. Everyone on my team plays at Wimbledon for him.

He saw these big guys with muscles, my fitness coach, tennis coach, and he couldn’t understand why we can’t fix a trampoline and we’re playing Wimbledon. It was a very funny, funny comment.

In keeping with tradition, Djokovic’s standings as defending champion saw him kick off the opening action on the fresh grass at Center Court. It’s an experience Djokovic still enjoys despite having enjoyed it five times before, but he acknowledged that Stefan’s presence on the pitch had given him an extra boost.

It is always special for me to play for my son, said Djokovic. I haven’t had many opportunities in my life to have that kind of thrill and experience. It is always very unique.

Djokovic struggled early on to find his best level against world number 81 Kwon, but after dropping the second set, the Serb remained solid to extend his first-round record at The All England Lawn Tennis Club to 17-0 .

It was good to be back, said the top seed. I think it was a good win against a player with a lot of talent. He has a lot of quality from both the forehand and backhand angle. I didn’t start or play at my best, but I think I did when I had to find the right shots. I think my service got me out of trouble at decisive moments. I know I can do better.

You May Also Like: Djokovic Forced To Four Sets In Wimbledon Opener

The Serb chose not to compete in a grass court tournament ahead of Wimbledon and he was aware that he had to be sharp against Kwon as he adapted to the surface. However, it was not a situation that would panic the 20-time Grand Slam champion as he chose the same schedule for five of his six title runs at SW19.

As really with any other surface, [but] especially on grass, you just have to play more matches to get that match play, said Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon crown. Because it’s very different to play points during the practice session than to walk on the Center Court and actually play an official game. The nerves kick in and everything you’re going through.

I’m happy with the win today against an opponent who I felt had a pretty good feel for the ball from the baseline. It was very difficult to get the ball past him. He was always there. He played flat. The ball just came in fast and low. He really made me work for the win.

But for the first game I am satisfied and I will continue.