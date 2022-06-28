Krause Named CAA Leadership and Sport Excellence Award Recipient





RICHMOND, Va. A standout Wildcat in the rowing team, both in and out of the shell, Olivia Krause has been named the winner of the Colonial Athletic Association Leadership and Sport Excellence Award for women’s rowing, as announced by the league on Tuesday morning. The award mimics the Chuck Boone Leadership Award in football and the Dean Ehlers Leadership Award in men’s and women’s basketball. A student-athlete, who represents the highest standards of teamwork, integrity, leadership and sportsmanship in his or her academic and athletic performance, was selected in each of the other 19 sports sponsored by the conference. After evaluating the nominees, the CAA’s athletic representatives voted on the winners. Krause is the first honoree in the program’s history and a three-year letter winner. This season, the junior competed in all five events for the Wildcats in the varsity eight boat. She was in a varsity eight shell that earned the program’s first CAA Boat of the Week award in not just one, but several weeks later in the year. The varsity eight, who were in three places both weeks, won direct races against UConn and Eastern Michigan on April 16 with times of 6.56.30 and 6.39.28, respectively. The following week, the same group posted a time of 6.30.5 to win the George Mason Invitational Grand Final, beating a field of Jacksonville, Delaware and Dayton for their first win at the event. Out of the water, the Chapel Hill, NC native has shown her leadership skills in the athletic department, as a leader of the UNITAS Women’s Empowerment Group, a leadership ambassador for the Anne Welsh McNulty Institute for Women’s Leadership and as a Spotlight member on the Leadership Committee at Villanova . She has a 3.67 GPA majoring in political science and has made both the athletic director honors and the CAA commissioner’s academic honors in each semester on the mainline. She was recognized in 2021 with the VERITAS Award for Exemplary Leadership and Compliance with Program Values.

