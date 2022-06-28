Sports
England captain of the white ball Morgan to retire from international cricket
England captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket and Jos Buttler is expected to replace him as skipper.
Morgan has become one of England’s greatest leaders after being appointed in 2014, leading the squad to a first 50-over World Cup win with a dramatic victory over New Zealand in the 2019 final at Lord’s.
The 35-year-old also took England to the T20 World Cup final in 2016 and the semi-finals five years later.
However, Morgan has struggled with the bat in recent months, falling twice without scoring in a 3-0 ODI series whitewash of the Netherlands last week before missing the final game of the series due to injury.
The left-handed batter has only passed 50 in the past eight ODIs since scoring 106 against his native Ireland in February 2020.
Morgan has repeatedly suggested that he would step down if he felt he was not contributing with the bat and confirmed on Tuesday that his international career is over.
“After careful consideration and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” Morgan said in a statement posted to the website of the England and Wales Cricket Board.
“It was not an easy decision to make time for what was without a doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me personally and for England’s whites alike. ball sides I led to this point.
“I am extremely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember most are the memories I have made with some of the best people I know.
“I’ve been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s whiteball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more power and more depth than ever before. I’m looking forward to it.” to watch with a tremendous level of excitement.”
Rob Key, England Men’s Cricket Director, added: “On behalf of the ECB and everyone involved in cricket, I would like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game.
“It will be wrong to think that Eoin’s legacy was only winning the World Cup in 2019; it is much bigger than that.
“As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game is played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for for many years to come.
“He is without a doubt the best leader I have seen. I wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Buttler performed in Morgan’s absence for the final ODI against the Netherlands and is now expected to take the job on a permanent basis.
The wicketkeeper batter would have a busy start to his reign, with Matthew Mott’s side facing South Africa and India three-match T20I and ODI series over the next month.
England head to Australia in October for three T20Is before the T20 World Cup kicks off Down Under later in the month.
