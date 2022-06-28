New ACC Schedule: Who Are FSU Footballs 3 Permanent Opponents?

A new way to plan conference football games comes to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The moment the NCAA stopped requiring divisions to determine conference championship participants, the possibility was floated as a possibility as the ACC made the move official Tuesday and announced a new scheduling plan beginning in 2023.

The new model is based on a 3-5-5 structure with each team playing against three primary opponents annually and playing against the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule requires each team to play against all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle. The new schedule eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions, with all 14 schools competing in one division from 2023. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the Subway ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new structure not only allows for more frequent scheduling of opponents, but also allows the ACC to potentially produce an exciting championship game, one that never really caught on as a marquee, be it because of low-profile names or outbursts. Overall, it should breathe some life into a conference that has seen a general decline, with the 2021 slump exposing the rot in the floorboards. The conference went 2-6 in bowl games, only had 4 teams winning more than 7 games and was up 6-16 in non-conference games.

As part of the new settlement, the state of Florida will face the Clemson Tigers† Miami (FL) hurricanesand Syracuse Orange annually, and from 2023 to 2026 it will compete against the following opponents:

2023

House: duke† Miami (US)† Syracuse† Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College† Clemson† pitt† Wake Forest

2024

House: Boston College† Clemson† North Carolina† NC state

Away: Georgia Tech† Miami (US)† Syracuse† Virginia

2025

House: Miami (US)† pitt† Syracuse† Wake Forest

Away: Clemson† duke† Louisville† Virginia Tech

2026

House: ClemsonGeorgia Tech, Louisville† Virginia

Away: Miami (US)† North Carolina† NC state† Syracuse

From a press release from the FSU:

Today’s announcement is a significant change for our conference for several reasons, the most important being that the top two teams can meet each season in the championship game, said Michael Alford, Florida vice president and director of athletics. The new format has benefits in many areas, including positioning our top teams as the college football playoffs expand. Florida States’ three permanent annual opponents are Miami, Clemson and Syracuse, and the other five conference opponents will rotate each year. The elimination of divisions will allow for more frequent matchups throughout the conference and will see every ACC team play at least once at Doak Campbell Stadium by the end of the 2026 season. The new format means our season ticket holders will see every ACC team play at Doak Campbell Stadium over a four-year period, Alford said. It also allows any ACC football student athlete to play at any ACC school every four years, which was one of the goals of the plan. Our three main opponents will allow us to maintain one of the highest television profiles in the country while providing consistently compelling home programming. With the new format, Florida State will play at Pitt in 2023 for the first time since 2013 and at Georgia Tech in 2024 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles will host Virginia in 2026, marking the Cavaliers’ first time in Tallahassee since 2014. I am also pleased that the four-year projection will give our supporters a better chance to make long-term plans, Alford said.

The full press release, via the ACC: