By the Numbers – Serena Williams and her dominance at Wimbledon

All greetings to Her Majesty.

The queen is back.

How fitting it is for her to come back to the UK.

After a year away from the tour, Serena Williams has made her highly anticipated return to tennis. She debuted on the grass courts of the Eastbourne International last week when she competed in the doubles alongside the top 10, Ons Jabeur.

The pair advanced to the semifinals of the event in a tune-up ahead of Wimbledon 2022, the third major of the season.

While Serena Williams has racked up staggering grades in all four major tournaments, winning a total of 23 grand slams, the Wimbledon Championships have long been a hunting ground for one of the greatest players in tennis history.

Let’s take a look at seven incredible stats and records of Serenas at the All England Lawn Tennis Club:

Longest time between titles at Wimbledon

2002 marked one of the biggest breakthrough seasons in Serenas’ early career.

After winning her first French Open that year just weeks before, Williams arrived at Wimbledon with confidence, aiming to complete her climb to the top of the women’s game.

Serena went on to finish an impeccable fortnight without dropping a set, beating her sister Venus Williams 7-6, 6-3 in the final for her first title at SW19.

The win at Wimbledon also gave her the number one in the world ranking for the first time in her career.

14 years later, Serena continued her reign of dominance in the All England Club, beating Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 to win a seventh crown and 22.nd career major, equaling Steffi Graff’s Open Era record.

That 14-year period marks the longest span between titles in Wimbledon history.

Win the tournament six or more times

Winning one title is a special achievement for any professional tennis player.

Serena Williams has incredibly won four tournaments six or more times in her career, including three majors.

Her 2015 Wimbledon title marked the sixth of her seven career singles wins at the event.

She has also won 7 Australian Opens, six US Open crowns and has eight Miami Masters titles.

Williams is only the fourth woman in the Open Era to win six or more tournaments, alongside Steffi Graff, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.

Four times to win the Grand Slam double

Serena is without a doubt one of the greatest singles players in tennis history, but she has also had a prolific doubles career.

Williams has won 14 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles, all along with her sister Venus Williams (Note: she also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles).

Six of her women’s doubles titles have been won at the All England Club, where the sisters have collected numerous trophies and accolades.

Photo: Martin Sidorjak

Four of those tournaments resulted in the grand slam doubleas Serena captured both the singles and doubles titles in the same year.

Williams managed in addition to her first singles win in 2002, and did so again in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

Win Wimbledon after saving Match Point

11 Women’s Grand Slam champions have won a major title after racking up a match point (or points) at one point in the tournament.

However, only Serena and Venus Williams have achieved this at Wimbledon.

At the 2009 Wimbledon Championships, Serena, already a winner of 10 major singles titles, was plunged into a thrilling semi-final against Russia’s Elena Dementieva.

While Dementieva had a 6-7, 7-5, 5-4 lead and a chance at match point, Williams was able to hold onto the serve and come through and win the showdown.

Two days later, she defeated Venus 7-6, 6-2 to win the title.

Incredibly, this wasn’t the only time Serena Williams has stared down the match point and won a major.

She saved two match points in the 2003 Australian Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters before eventually winning the tournament.

She also avoided three match points against Maria Sharapova in the 2005 Australian Open semifinals before beating her 2-6, 7-5, 8-6.

She would then beat Lindsay Davenport to claim the title.

Played (and won) the longest Wimbledon semifinal of the Open Era

Now, about that semifinal match between Serena Williams and Elena Dementieva

There was additional history in the epic 2009 affair.

The participants split the field for 2 hours and 49 minutes, producing the longest women’s semifinal at the tournament since 1969.

Williams hit 20 aces and had 46 winners in the enthralling encounter, denying Dementieva arguably her best ever shot at a major title.

Most Aces at Wimbledon 2012

Serena Williams has been the most powerful and prolific server in the women’s game for the past two decades, but she especially took the shot to new heights during her 2012 Wimbledon run.

Williams surpassed the century mark for aces in seven games, finishing with 102 over the two-week period and winning her fifth singles title at the All England Club at the time.

She defeated Poland’s Agniezska Radwaska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the final and hit 17 aces in that match.

Photo: Martin Sidorjak

This also included a rare golden gamewhere she hit four aces in a row to hold the serve, even surpassing Germany’s Phillipp Kohlschreiber, the lead man, who had 98 before losing in the quarterfinals.

Considering the men’s field is competing in a best of 3 set format as opposed to the best of three, this is even more incredible.

11 career finals at the All England Club

This year Serena Williams will compete in the Wimbledon Championships for the 21st time in her career.

Photo: Martin Sidorjak A testament to its consistency and greatness? She has made it to the major’s championship game in 11 of the 20 times she has competed. There are few defeats for Williams at the All England Club, where she has racked up a win/loss rate of 88-13 in her career. She went 7-4 in the final. The only opponents to beat Serena in the championship game are Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

As we enter the 2022 edition of The Championships Wimbledon, Serena will once again be eyeing more records.

She is one major title away from tying Australia’s Margaret Court for the most singles grand slams of all time.