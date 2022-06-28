Minnesota Wild Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey Program Becomes First State-Level in U.S. – The Rink Live





ST. PAUL Minnesota Hockey, in partnership with Minnesota Wild, has announced it will launch a new diversified hockey program for Minnesota players with hearing loss. The Minnesota Wild Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey program kicks off its inaugural season with an event on September 24 at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. While official Deaf/HOH leagues have a lighting system that is used instead of whistles, the games are played with standard game rules and have minimal adjustments. Many participants in deaf/hard of hearing hockey compete in local associations, high school or even university teams. Non-verbal communication plays a vital role in the instruction of these athletes as many use sign language, lip reading, hearing aids or interpreters on the couch to ensure they understand the instruction. We are very excited to be a part of this great initiative, said Raimondo Fusco, president of Minnesota Wild Deaf/HOH Hockey, in a press release. The Minnesota Wild Deaf/HOH program will provide a great platform for the incredibly talented players in this community, from all backgrounds and abilities, to showcase their skills and get on with life to the fullest.

The Minnesota Dove/HOH hockey team will be the first state affiliate level in the United States. USA Hockey and the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association (AHIHA) have fielded teams at the Deaflympics since 1991, including gold medals in 1995, 2007 and 2019. Minnesota Hockey is excited to welcome the Minnesota Wild Deaf//HOH program players to our hockey family, said Steve Oleheiser, president of Minnesota Hockey in a press release. We were proud to be a leader in diversified hockey, and with the launch of this deaf/hard of hearing program, Minnesota Hockey is taking another step toward our goal of making hockey truly for everyone. The founding sponsors of Minnesota Wild Deaf/HOH Hockey are the Hendrickson Foundation, Minnesota Hockey, Minnesota Wild, and Miracle-Ear. For more information about Deaf/HOH hockey or to register, visit www.mnwilddeafhockey.com † Minnesota Diversified Hockey is the largest hockey program for players with disabilities in the country. Minnesota Diversified Hockey offers five hockey disciplines for children and adults in Minnesota, including Blind, Deaf/HOH, Special Hockey, Sled Hockey and the Minnesota Warriors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/inside-trl/minnesota-wild-deaf-hard-of-hearing-hockey-program-will-be-the-first-at-a-state-affiliate-level-in-the-usa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos