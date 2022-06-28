Sports
You can sing, dance and try cricket or curling
Imagine being crushed in the middle of a rugby scrum. Or maybe you want to discover the local farm-to-table food culture. But again, how about taking the stage to serenade an audience with three-part harmony? Still not satisfied? Well, it’s time to explore the seemingly endless possibilities offered by Syracuse University’s registered student organizations. Over 300 student groups compete for your attention as you think about which activities appeal to you. Whether your interests are academic, cultural, recreational, political, professional, sports or anything else, we invite you to explore the options.
To give you an idea of the possibilities, a selection of student organizations and groups follows below.
Fried magazine
If you’re hungry to dig into a food industry publication, Fried dishes all options on the menu. Whether you want to share a nutritious recipe, how to find a tasty food truck, or where to pick up fresh vegetables at a local farmers market, Fried serves content for anyone interested in all things food.
CitrusTV
Syracuse has a storied history of producing top talent on TV, and CitrusTV is one of the places where media-minded students get their start. The student-run station is nationally recognized and offers capabilities ranging from on-air broadcasting to web and digital media, advertising and video editing.
Culturally based groups
A number of campus organizations are committed to educating and fostering understanding of diverse cultures and encouraging their members to succeed. Among them are the Black Student Union, the Caribbean Student Association, the African Student Union, and the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA). Many organize cultural activities, such as the CSSAs’s annual Lunar New Year celebrations.
dance works
As the university’s largest audition-based dance group, Danceworks brings together talented performers of all styles. Members choreograph their own creative works and host an annual spring production.
Entrepreneurs Club
Don’t worry if you’re not ready for a prime-time performance on shark cagethe Entrepreneurship Club can help you plant the seeds to grow a business idea. In the spirit of entrepreneurship, the club offers guest speakers, networking opportunities and other activities to stimulate entrepreneurship. Students can also develop ideas in depth through the Blackstone LaunchPad at Syracuse University Libraries†
First year players
This student-led organization gives first-year and transfer students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a theater production. Under the guidance of senior students you can join the cast, crew or pit and contribute to the creation of a spring musical.
Greek life
More than 40 organizations form the Greek letter community on campus. This diverse mix of fraternities and sororities features academic, multicultural, professional, and social councils and chapters.
Groove position
Attention Singers: Find Harmony With This Award-Winning a cappella group and put your musical talent to work. Members create their own arrangements and perform in competitions and other events.
orange seeds
If you want to develop leadership skills and participate in community activities, orange seeds offers a range of experiences. Designed for freshmen and transfer students, the program provides a network of campus leaders and resources, mentoring, and other activities. Members collaborate to create The Big Event, a campus-wide community service project.
Otto’s army
Do you have an affinity for painting your face orange and leading chants in the student area of the JMA Wireless Dome? Then Ottos Army welcomes you to cheer on the Orange sports teams. As a member of the largest student-run fan organization on campus, you can rekindle your Orange spirit and help maintain the legendary status of The Loud House.
OttoTHON
This student-led philanthropic group hosts an annual dance fundraiser that benefits the Upstate Golisano Childrens Hospital and the Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals. Students dance all night long OttoTHON while raising awareness of teething problems and supporting children being treated in Golisano.
Proud Union
Proud Union is committed to developing a strong sense of community among students who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies. The group aims to foster dialogue and create understanding of complex identities as members discover and celebrate who they are. The organization meets at the Universities LGBTQ Resource Centerwhich offers a variety of activities and programs focused on support, education and community.
defector magazine
defector Magazine highlights Black heritage and culture on campus. As a black public interest publication, it offers a range of insights on issues and events, and provides opportunities for those interested in media to create, develop and produce impactful content.
Sports clubs
name the sport and chances are you’ll find it here: cricket or curling, boxing or bowling, rugby or ice hockey. With many choices, athletes and recreational enthusiasts can pick up a new sport or stay active in a favorite.
Sports management club
Open to students of all majors, the Sports management club creates opportunities for hands-on learning in the sports industry through community service and guest speakers. The club is also a powerful fundraiser, with members working to collect donated items for its signature annual sports charity auction that has raised more than $600,000 for local charities since its inception in 2005.
Student Association
This elected body of representatives undertakes policy initiatives for the benefit of the student organization and advocates for student rights. One of the main responsibilities of the Student Association grants funding to student groups through the student activity fee.
Student Veterans Organization
Veterans, military-affiliated students, and military relatives all have a welcoming home with the Student Veterans Organization, which is dedicated to helping them achieve success in higher education. The group helps transition into college life, serves as an advocate and hub for information about services and benefits, provides networking support, and participates in the community.
WJPZ
Are you tuned in to today’s hit music? Consider time registration at WJPZ-FMZ89, a student-run radio station specializing in top 40 hits. In addition to DJ shifts, on-air talent delivers news, sports and music shows. Behind the scenes opportunities range from podcasting, writing and production to web design, social media and business.
The Women’s Empowerment Project
The Womens Empowerment Project promotes gender equality and helps members prepare to deal with gender-specific issues in the workplace. The organization has guest lectures, panel discussions and community outreach, among other things.
