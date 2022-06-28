You can sing, dance and try cricket or curling

One of over 300 student organizations, Groovestand members harmonize at a concert at Hendricks Chapel.

Imagine being crushed in the middle of a rugby scrum. Or maybe you want to discover the local farm-to-table food culture. But again, how about taking the stage to serenade an audience with three-part harmony? Still not satisfied? Well, it’s time to explore the seemingly endless possibilities offered by Syracuse University’s registered student organizations. Over 300 student groups compete for your attention as you think about which activities appeal to you. Whether your interests are academic, cultural, recreational, political, professional, sports or anything else, we invite you to explore the options. To give you an idea of ​​the possibilities, a selection of student organizations and groups follows below.

If you want to discover the food culture, Fried cooks up a variety of options for media-focused foodies.

Fried magazine If you’re hungry to dig into a food industry publication, Fried dishes all options on the menu. Whether you want to share a nutritious recipe, how to find a tasty food truck, or where to pick up fresh vegetables at a local farmers market, Fried serves content for anyone interested in all things food.

CitrusTV Syracuse has a storied history of producing top talent on TV, and CitrusTV is one of the places where media-minded students get their start. The student-run station is nationally recognized and offers capabilities ranging from on-air broadcasting to web and digital media, advertising and video editing.

Whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, students gain valuable media experience at CitrusTV.

Culturally based groups A number of campus organizations are committed to educating and fostering understanding of diverse cultures and encouraging their members to succeed. Among them are the Black Student Union, the Caribbean Student Association, the African Student Union, and the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA). Many organize cultural activities, such as the CSSAs’s annual Lunar New Year celebrations. dance works As the university’s largest audition-based dance group, Danceworks brings together talented performers of all styles. Members choreograph their own creative works and host an annual spring production. Entrepreneurs Club Don’t worry if you’re not ready for a prime-time performance on shark cagethe Entrepreneurship Club can help you plant the seeds to grow a business idea. In the spirit of entrepreneurship, the club offers guest speakers, networking opportunities and other activities to stimulate entrepreneurship. Students can also develop ideas in depth through the Blackstone LaunchPad at Syracuse University Libraries† First year players This student-led organization gives first-year and transfer students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a theater production. Under the guidance of senior students you can join the cast, crew or pit and contribute to the creation of a spring musical. Greek life More than 40 organizations form the Greek letter community on campus. This diverse mix of fraternities and sororities features academic, multicultural, professional, and social councils and chapters.

Groove position Attention Singers: Find Harmony With This Award-Winning a cappella group and put your musical talent to work. Members create their own arrangements and perform in competitions and other events.

OrangeSeeds invites students to build their leadership skills and participate in community service.

orange seeds If you want to develop leadership skills and participate in community activities, orange seeds offers a range of experiences. Designed for freshmen and transfer students, the program provides a network of campus leaders and resources, mentoring, and other activities. Members collaborate to create The Big Event, a campus-wide community service project.

Otto’s army Do you have an affinity for painting your face orange and leading chants in the student area of ​​the JMA Wireless Dome? Then Ottos Army welcomes you to cheer on the Orange sports teams. As a member of the largest student-run fan organization on campus, you can rekindle your Orange spirit and help maintain the legendary status of The Loud House.

During OttoTHON, students take to the floor in Goldstein Auditorium and dance the night away.

OttoTHON This student-led philanthropic group hosts an annual dance fundraiser that benefits the Upstate Golisano Childrens Hospital and the Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals. Students dance all night long OttoTHON while raising awareness of teething problems and supporting children being treated in Golisano.

Proud Union Proud Union is committed to developing a strong sense of community among students who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies. The group aims to foster dialogue and create understanding of complex identities as members discover and celebrate who they are. The organization meets at the Universities LGBTQ Resource Centerwhich offers a variety of activities and programs focused on support, education and community.

Pride Union advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and strives for understanding.

defector Magazine features stories that focus on black heritage and culture.

defector magazine defector Magazine highlights Black heritage and culture on campus. As a black public interest publication, it offers a range of insights on issues and events, and provides opportunities for those interested in media to create, develop and produce impactful content.