Wimbledon Facts: From Total Tennis Balls Used to Strawberries Consumed at Grand Slam





Wimbledon is back with the All England Lawn and Tennis Club which will draw 500,000 spectators for two weeks of action-packed tennis. Novak Djokovic looks set to keep his title, representing four consecutive titles for the Serb. While Iga Swiatek is the favorite in women’s singles, with the world No. 1 triumphing at the French Open earlier this month. British interest is bolstered by Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie, who are hoping to lean on the home support to battle into the second week. Here are 10 fun facts about the iconic Grand Slam: 1. Approximately 54,000 tennis balls will be used during the two weeks of the championships. 2. Every day 48 cans of tennis balls are brought to Center Court and Court One to start playing every day. While the outdoor courts have 24 cans of tennis balls. 3. The tennis balls have only been yellow since 1986 when they replaced the traditional white tennis balls to better serve television viewers. 4. Wimbledon has a worldwide audience of one billion viewers in 200 territories. 5. The Championships serve 140,000 servings of English strawberries and cream. That includes 33,000 kg of strawberries with 10,000 liters of cream for the traditional snack of your choice. 6. Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. It was founded in 1877 at the All England Club when 22 players took part in the inaugural Gentlemens Single Championship. 7. The Wimbledon grass has been manicured to an exceptional standard with a staff that keeps the length at just 8mm. 8. Wimbledon is home to a hawk named Rufus, who is tasked with chasing pigeons away from the tennis courts every morning. 9. The repair team at Wimbledon will strung 2,000 rackets with a total of 40 miles of rope. 10. Prize money for the 2022 Championships totals 40,350,000, up 15 percent from the pool of 35,334,000 in 2021. The 2022 singles champions will get a cool 2,000,000, while the finalists can take home 1,050,000 as consolation. The doubles champions win 540,000 and the runners-up win 270,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/wimbledon-2022-strawberries-tennis-balls-facts-b2110992.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos