Scotiabank suspends Hockey Canada sponsorship over sexual assault allegations; Canadian Tire withdraws support from Men’s World Juniors
Two of Hockey Canada’s top sponsors have publicly rebuked the organization, announcing that they will stop funding its next marquee after the governing body paid an undisclosed amount last month to settle allegations that eight Canadian Hockey League players and a young woman after a Hockey Canada Foundation gala in June 2018.
We are deeply disappointed in Hockey Canada’s lack of transparency and accountability around the assault allegations, Stephanie Nadalin, vice president of communications for Canadian Tire, one of the organization’s international partners, said in a statement released Tuesday to The Globe. and Mail has been issued.
Canadian Tire Corp. immediately withdraws its sponsorship of the upcoming Men’s World Juniors and re-evaluates its relationship with Hockey Canada. We call on Hockey Canada to do better and live up to their promise to change the systemic culture of silence in our nations’ sports, pushing to make it more inclusive and safer for all.
The retailers’ move follows an announcement by Scotiabank on Tuesday morning that it would be pausing its own sponsorship of Hockey Canada.
In an open letter published Tuesday in The Globe and Mail, Brian Porter, president and chief executive of Scotiabank, said: Like so many of you, I was shocked by the recent reports of alleged attacks involving younger ambassadors of Canada’s game. The alleged conduct in this current case is contrary to the beliefs and values that hockey is meant to embody, and which we defend at Scotiabank, as Canadas Hockey Bank.
The letter states that Scotiabank believes it has a responsibility as hockey enthusiasts and sponsors to contribute to positive change in the sport and is committed to ensuring that hockey is safe, inclusive and accessible.
The bank announced it was canceling marketing and events surrounding the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton in August and would channel those funds to other charities, including the Canadian Womens Foundation, which supports victims of gender-based violence.
It said it would suspend sponsorship activities until it is confident that the right steps are being taken to improve the culture within the sport both on and off the ice.
Ottawa Freezes Hockey Canada Funding After Testimony Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Hockey Canada executives say they don’t know players’ identities in sexual assault allegations
Earlier this month, Federal Sports Secretary Pascale St-Onge ordered a forensic audit of Hockey Canada to ensure no public funds were used for the settlement, as promised by the organization’s executives.
Last week Scott Smith, president of Hockey Canada and CEO Tom Renney told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage they did not know how many players had participated in an independent investigation into the alleged assault.
The woman at the center of the allegations had demanded $3.55 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the CHL and the unnamed players.
Last week, the Canadian government froze federal funding for Hockey Canadas, saying the organization must register with the newly created Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which oversees independent investigations into alleged abuse and assault.
Scotiabank said in its letter that it expected Hockey Canada to cooperate fully with the federal government’s audit and ensure that the banks’ sponsorship funds were used as intended.
The bank has sponsored hockey activities for more than a decade, including such high-profile initiatives as Canada’s annual Hockey Day celebration on CBC. Last fall, it launched a Hockey For All marketing program to emphasize diversity, equality and inclusion in the game, with an undisclosed financial commitment to make hockey more accessible.
In 2019, Scotiabank became one of Hockey Canada’s international partners, a group of more than a dozen that includes Bauer, Chevrolet, Canadian Tire, Swiss Chalet and Skip the Dishes. The organization’s premier partners include Esso, Nike, Telus, Tim Hortons and broadcasters TSN/RDS.
According to the organization’s 2020-21 annual report, government aid accounted for just 6 percent of Hockey Canada’s revenue. Forty-three percent of revenues came from business development and partnerships such as the sponsorship of Scotiabank.
