Tar Heels kicks off World Championship Quest on June 29





CHAPEL HILL Led by the United States National Team Head Coach Jenny Levy six products from the University of North Carolina will be one of 18 active players on Team USA’s roster during the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship. USA Lacrosse will host the World Championship from June 29 – July 9 at Towson University in Maryland. The six Carolina players, the most of any school in the nation, include forward Molly Hendrick (’17), midfielder Ally Mastroianni (’21), midfielder Marie McCool (’18), midfielder Emily Parros (’13), defender Emma Trenchard (’22) and goalkeeper Caylee Waters (’17). In addition, rising senior defender Emily Nalls and rising sophomore defender Brooklyn Walker-Welch will represent England and Canada respectively. Top-seed Team USA will participate in Pool A with Australia, Canada, England, Scotland and Wales. Following the opening ceremony on Wednesday, the US and Canada will face off at 7 p.m. ET to kick off the championship. Games are broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The USA, seeking its fourth consecutive title, has been the most dominant team in the history of the Women’s Lacrosse World Championship since the event was first held in 1982. Team USA has won eight out of ten titles and took home the gold medal in 1982, 1989, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2009, 2013, and 2017. The only times the USA failed to win the championship were 1986 and 2005, finishing second to Australia both times. Originally scheduled for 2021, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first world championship to be contested in the United States since 2005, when the event was held at the US Naval Academy. A record 30 countries are expected to participate in the world championship this summer. Team USA 2022 World Championship Schedule June 29 † Opening Ceremony, USA vs. Canada (7 p.m.)

June 30th † Out

July 1st † US vs. Scotland (8 pm)

July 2nd † US vs. Australia (8 pm)

3 July † Out

July 4th † US vs. England (17 hours)

July 5 † Championship & Platinum Bracket First Round Games

6th of July † Quarter-finals

July 7 † Semi-finals

8 July † 9th-30th Placement Games

July 9 † Medal Games, Closing Ceremony

All timesEastern Standard Time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2022/6/28/womens-lacrosse-tar-heels-begin-world-championship-quest-on-june-29.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos