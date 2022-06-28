England hero Morgan retires from international cricket





• 2019 World Cup winning captain to retire after loss of form and fitness issues



World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan withdrew from international cricket with immediate effect yesterday, saying it was “the right time” to resign.

Morgan led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup – their first major global 50-overs title – taking them to the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

But the 35-year-old batsman has been struggling with form and fitness issues this year.

Dublin-born Morgan was knocked out twice for nothing during the recent ODI series in the Netherlands, withdrawing from the third game with a groin problem.

Morgan is England’s all-time leading run-scorer in ODI and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His total of 225 ODI appearances and 115 in T20Is are also records in England. But Morgan, who will continue his domestic career, had made just two fifties from his past 28 international innings across the two white ball formats, a dip that helped convince him to retire.

“After careful consideration and consideration, I am here (Lord’s) to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” Morgan said in a statement from the ECB.

“It was not an easy decision to devote time to what has undoubtedly been the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career.

“But I believe now is the right time to do that, both for me personally and for both teams of the English white ball I have led to this point.”

Morgan, thanking his family and teammates for their support, added: “I am extremely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I have made. with some of the best people I know along the way.”

Morgan began his international career in 2006 in his native Ireland, but moved to England in 2009.

He is the only English player to have won both limited-overshot World Cups, after helping Paul Collingwood’s side triumph in the 2010 T20 version in the Caribbean.

Rob Key, England Men’s Cricket Director, added: “It would be wrong to think that Eoin’s legacy was merely winning the 2019 World Cup; it’s much bigger than that.

“As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game is played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be for many years to come. He is without a doubt the best leader I have seen. I wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Morgan took inspiration for the English whiteball revolution from the way New Zealand, with captain Brendon McCullum hitting 77 from just 25 balls, thrashed his side during the 2015 World Cup.

McCullum recently took over as England’s red ball coach and, speaking after his inaugural campaign ended in a 3-0 win against New Zealand, paid tribute to Morgan, calling him one of his “best friends”.

“Time stands still for no one,” McCullum said.

“The impact he has had on English cricket and world cricket has clearly been significant.

“World Cup winner, but the players he spent, superstars of the modern game.

“They might have gotten there anyway, but I think he got them there faster because of the approach he took.

“He’s a great leader, a great person and I look forward to catching up with him, sharing conversations and also celebrating what has been a remarkable career.”

