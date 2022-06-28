Atlantic Hockey Announces 2022-23 Season Schedule





A 130-game fixture, a revamped three-weekend conference postseason tournament, and a bevy of non-conference opponents mark the 2022-23 schedule for the Atlantic Hockey Association. The compiled schedule for the AHA’s 20th season outlines conference and non-conference game dates and opponents for the leagues’ 10 member institutions. Dates and times are subject to change. The Atlantic Hockey regular season title hunt will take place over 19 weeks, starting with the RIT-Army series at RIT on the second season weekend, October 7-8. There are four weekends this season with a full five league series: February 3-4, February 8-11, February 16-18 and February 24-25. Each Atlantic Hockey squad plays 26 AHA games. Conference members play four times against four opponents and twice against five opponents. The highlights For the second season in a row, RIT and Army will open the Atlantic Hockey conference schedule for 2022-23 when the Black Knights travel to Rochester to face the Tigers, October 7-8. Air Force will open the season as co-host of the 2022 IceBreaker Tournament on October 7-8. The Falcons take on Maine on October 7 before taking on Notre Dame the following day. Defending National Champion Denver is the other co-host of this year’s event. Atlantic Hockey’s four-time defending regular-season champion, AIC, will open the season with a long-haul trip to Alaska Fairbanks on October 1-2. On October 8, the Yellow Jackets return home to face Hockey East rival Massachusetts. Sacred Heart will host Boston College on January 14 to open the new Pioneers home on campus, the Martire Family Arena. SHU will also join its Nutmeg State rivals Quinnipiac, Yale and Connecticut in the annual Connecticut Ice tournament, January 27-28, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Canisius and Niagara will renew their annual Battle of the Bridge rivalry when the duo take on Canisius from January 27-28. Mercyhurst will face a pair of Big Ten foes over the first three weekends of the season, as the Lakers host Ohio State to open the season October 1-2 before meeting Penn State in a home-to-home series on October 13. October at State College, Pa and October 14 at Erie, Pa. Holy Cross opens its regular season schedule with a visit to Grand Forks, ND, for a two-game set against North Dakota from October 7-8. Bentley’s non-conference schedule includes games at Boston University (October 1) and at home against Maine (October 15) and Northeastern (December 30), along with a road series in Ohio State (October 20-21). Atlantic hockey post season The Jack Riley Memorial Trophy battle will take place on AHA campuses over three weekends in March with a new format that will culminate in a one-game championship weekend. The 2023 Atlantic Hockey Postseason opens with a best-of-three quarterfinal series March 3-5 with the No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds hosting the No. 8, 7, 6 and 5 seeds, respectively. The best-of-three series of the semi-finals will take place from March 10-12, with the winner of the quarter-final with the highest placed places receiving the winner of the quarter-final with the lowest placed points and the second highest remaining series the winner of the quarter-final with the lowest placed points. third highest remaining series. The AHA Postseason ends on March 18 when the two semifinal winners meet at the home of the highest seeded semifinal winner for one game to determine the Atlantic Hockeys 2023 postseason champion. Fans can watch all of the Atlantic Hockey regular season conference games, along with the entire AHA Postseason and off-conference home games on FloHockey.tv this season.

