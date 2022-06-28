Hank introduces platform to connect adults 55+ with personal experiences and community





Brand Raises $7 Million in Seed Round Led by General Catalyst NEW YORK† June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Strict, a new digital platform connecting adults 55+ with people and activities in their communities, officially launched today. The company also announced that it has raised $7 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst and Determined companies† Connecting individuals to in-person events and like-minded people, Hank is redefining the midlife experience and helping this demographic build social connections that contribute to health, happiness and longevity.

Hank connects active adults over the age of 55 to relevant events and activities such as pickleball, art workshops, coffee meetings, skydiving and more. Members can find Hank-sponsored events in their area or create their own events to connect with others through shared passions, hobbies, and interests. “After ten years in the tech industry, I saw a clear and solvable bias problem in the way products were developed: age,” said Brian Park, co-founder and CEO of Hank. “I created Hank because I knew there was an opportunity to innovate for empty nesters like my parents, who were looking for ways to build their community and preferred to deepen their real-life friendships and not just behind a screen. For them, social activities have been the key to happiness in this new chapter of life, and I knew we could use technology to enhance personal social connections for this particular demographic.” To change the age-old stereotypes of what a person aged 55 and over looks like, Hank has also launched a new brand campaign, ‘Generation You’. With real adults 55+ and no models living their most vibrant lives, the campaign aims to capture what most age-specific media don’t have: a realistic and modern representation of age. “They were the first generation to move from mixed tapes to digital playlists. They mastered Pong and successfully survived over 30 versions of the iPhone. They are tech-savvy and it’s about time for a platform to connect this vibrant community ”, says Niko Bonatsos, director at General Catalyst. “More than 30 percent of the U.S. population is over the age of 50, and those lucky enough to be part of the GenX population have personalities, interests, and appetites for experiences that match their flair for ’80s fashion. are committed to Hank’s creative and passionate team as they continue to rapidly grow the brand and create a destination for those who truly know and celebrate the lyrics of 80s music.” Currently, Hank lives in the New York City area, but plans to expand nationally in the second half of this year. To help accelerate expansion, Hank has raised $7 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst, with Resolute Ventures, Canaan Partners, The Fund and Tau Ventures also contributing to this fundraising round. For more information about Hank or to become a member, visit getthank.com† About HankHank is a digital platform that connects adults 55+ with like-minded people and activities in their communities. At Hank, her members don’t let age determine their limit. With curated group activities such as pickleball, canasta, skydiving, and more, Hank helps active individuals find online connections that translate into the offline activities and friendships essential to happiness and longevity. Hank is currently available to New York City residents and will expand nationally in the second half of 2022. The company has secured $7 million in seed funding from General Catalyst and Resolute Ventures and is part of the AARP ventures accelerator program. For more information visit getthank.com† Media contact[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hank-debuts-platform-to-connect-adults-55-with-in-person-experiences-and-community-301576344.html SOURCE Hank

