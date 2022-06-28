Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman fires agents who led off-season contract talks
When Freddie Freeman left the Atlanta Braves and eventually landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, there was a shock to the industry because of Freeman’s long history with the Braves.
Now, according to multiple sources, Freeman has fired the agency that represented him in his off-season negotiations, Excel Sports Management. Casey Close, who was the lead agent in Freeman’s conversations with the Braves and Dodgers, did not immediately respond for comment.
In a statement to MLB.com, Freeman acknowledged that his status with his agent is “fluent” but did not confirm the resignation.
“Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family,” Freeman told MLB.com. “I am working on some issues with my old agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if necessary.”
The MLB Players Association sent an email to agents on behalf of Freeman on Monday, asking them not to contact the player. This is common when players don’t want to be besieged by agents. Freeman is listed in baseball’s central system as currently self-represented.
Freeman, 32, returned to Atlanta for the first time since signing with the Dodgers last weekend and was outwardly emotional, crying intermittently from when he first met reporters before the three-game series began to when he received a standing ovation. got from Braves fans towards the end of Sunday Night Baseball.
Sources say Freeman indicated to some of his former teammates over the weekend that he would be switching agents, given his frustration with the way his free agency ended in March.
The Braves made an offer of $135 million for five years that was still on the table in the early days after the owner’s foreclosure ended. As reported in March, Close — the chief negotiator for Excel — contacted Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves’ head of baseball operations, and presented two proposals on Freeman’s behalf that significantly exceeded that $135 million bid, making it team was given one hour to reply. The Braves increased their offer to $140 million, no where near Close’s proposals.
When that deadline passed, sources say, Close and Anthopoulos agreed there were no offers on the table. The Braves – Believing that Close’s deadline meant Freeman was about to strike a deal with another team, likely the Dodgers, quickly turned to land a blockbuster deal for Oakland Athletics All-Star Matt Olson and signed 27-year-old Olson to an eight-year $168 million contract. That put an end to any chance Freeman would return.
Freeman reached out to some of his former Braves teammates, expressing his shock that his negotiations had gone the way they had. Within a week, Freeman had signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers, though the deal includes $57 million in salary deferred. That deal could end up being worth less than the total value of the Braves’ bid, given California’s heavy suspensions and state taxes.
Freeman was initially critical of the way the Braves conducted negotiations. Subsequently, Freeman spoke to Anthopoulos about what happened during the talks and apparently made peace with the organization. Last weekend, he fully embraced the ceremonies, which included a ring presentation from his friend and former manager, Brian Snitker; Seeing Freeman’s emotion, Snitker encouraged him to relax.
Freeman’s friends in the Braves organization believe his emotion over the weekend was to some extent related to lingering anger and sadness that his negotiations ended with him playing with a different team than the club that initially drafted him. Long considered the face of the Braves franchise, Freeman won an MVP Award in 2020 and shared in the World Series championship last fall.
