Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket and resigns England as cue captain
Eoin Morgan has announced that he will retire from international cricket with immediate effect, ending his reign as England’s T20 and one-day captain.
The 35-year-old took on the role of England captain in 2015 and was instrumental in the teams transition to an attacking style that characterized his leadership and was at the heart of their 2019 World Cup win.
Morgan had previously said he would consider his position after the T20 World Championship in Australia in the fall, but injuries and a lack of form with the bat he scored two ducks in the recent ODI series against the Netherlands have forced his decision to resign. accelerated.
Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is expected to take over as captain of both whiteball teams.
After careful consideration and consideration, I am here to announce that I am ceasing international cricket with immediate effect, said Morgan, who plans to continue at the domestic level.
Taking time for what has undoubtedly been the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career has not been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me personally and for both England teams. I have led to this point.
I’ve been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s whiteball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more power and more depth than ever before. I look forward to looking forward to it with a tremendous level of excitement.
What awaits me, I will continue to enjoy playing at the domestic level for as long as I can. I’m really looking forward to playing London Spirit and captaining the second edition of The Hundred this year.
Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006, but moved on to England in 2009, finishing as his adopted country’s record one-day record and T20 run scorer, with 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.
He is also the only English player to have won both limited pass World Cups, having helped Paul Collingwood’s side win in the 2010 Caribbean in the T20 version.
However, he had a sobering trip to the Netherlands this month after being sent off twice due to a duck before missing the final game last week with a groin problem.
I’ve been in a lot of contact with ex-players about when they stopped and how the transition worked and each person said there’s a time and a place and it touches you, Morgan added to Sky Sports.
That moment came for me in Amsterdam. I just got to the end. I’m glad I was in a good space to understand that feeling and be well aware of what it meant.
The day it hit me was a rather sad day, reaching the end of such a special journey, but in many ways since that day I have been incredibly proud and pleased with the decision and excited for the future of English cricket. As I sit back now as a fan, I am incredibly excited.
Morgan’s stewardship cemented his place in the pantheon of England’s greatest sporting leaders and while his success at Lords in 2019 was his greatest achievement, he also led England to the top of both the ODI and T20 rankings, as well as the 2016 T20 World Cup Final.
Rob Key, Director of English Men’s Cricket, said: On behalf of the ECB and everyone involved in cricket, I would like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game.
It would be wrong to think that Eoins’ legacy simply won the World Cup in 2019; it’s much bigger than that.
As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game is played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.
He is without a doubt the best leader I have seen. I wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.
