ACC Announces It Will Remove Divisions From Football Schedule From 2023 | Bleacher report
Logan Whitton/Getty Images
The 2022 ACC football season will be the conference’s final year with the current two-division format, the ACC announced Tuesday.
Beginning in 2023, the 14 teams will compete in one division and the top two will meet in the ACC title game. The schedule will feature a 3-5-5 format in which each team will have three permanent rivals and five opponents who alternate from year to year.
“The future ACC football scheduling model offers significant improvements to our schools and conferences, most importantly giving our student-athletes the ability to play any school both at home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a statement.
The ACC had a similar format during the 2020 season when Notre Dame joined temporarily due to COVID-19 restrictions. Clemson defeated the top seeded Notre Dame for the conference title, avenging a loss from earlier in the season.
In the current format, there has been a limited balance in recent seasons.
Clemson and Florida State, both in the Atlantic Division, have won 10 of the last 11 ACC football titles together. Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest in the 2021 title game to become the first Coastal Division team to win since Virginia Tech in 2010.
The new format could give other teams more opportunities to prove themselves with a simpler schedule. While the permanent rivalry still creates some imbalance, there will be a better chance of playing any team over a two-year period.
It follows the strategy of other conferences such as the Big 12, Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference, which have either eliminated divisions or will do so by 2023.
The Big Ten and SEC are the only other Power Five conferences scheduled to last through next year.
ACC permanent rivalry
- Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse
- Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State
- Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest
- Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse
- Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest
- Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia
- Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville
- North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia
- NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina
- Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
- Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitto
- Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
- Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
- Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech
