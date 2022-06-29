Watch: British tennis player saves passing ballboy at Wimbledon, offers Gatorade | tennis news





Jodie Burrage may have lost her opening game to Lesia Tsurenko at Wimbledon 2022 on Monday, but her gesture was the highlight of Day 1 in the elite grass court tennis competition. The British player reacted quickly to a setback on the pitch when a ball boy felt unwell on the sidelines. Burrage reacted to the incident and rushed to the volunteer, who felt unwell, and offered him a sports drink and nutritional gel, after which a spectator joined the boy and offered the boy a bag of candy. I tried to give him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel isn’t the prettiest, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he set down and then started to feel better, Burrage said in a report from AP† Hopefully he’s feeling better now, she added. Also read | Coach saves American swimmer Anita Alvarez after she passed out halfway during swimming world championships The incident occurred during her match, which Burrage lost 2-6, 3-6. The game was interrupted for about 10 minutes until the ball boy was helped off the field. Burrage said she noticed the ball boy was uncomfortable and wanted to help. I just reacted as I think everyone else would. He wasn’t in a good place, she said. I just tried to help him as much as possible. More help came from the crowd in the form of the chewy candy. I absolutely love a Percy Pig, that’s for sure, Burrage said. I was like, this kid needs sugar. He didn’t like the gel. I was like, yeah, I definitely need something else. Someone just yelled to the side, I’ve got some candy here if you want. It was Percy Pigs. This was Burrage’s second first-round departure at Wimbledon after her debut last year. Shell can now be seen in action in the women’s doubles, where she plays alongside Eden Silva. I’m really looking forward to that, Burrage said. Hopefully I can cross the line on that.

