OU hockey announces new head coach Peter Arvanitis





After months of speculation from fans, the University of Oklahoma Ice Hockey Club has announced its new head coach and released a statement on the club’s future circumstances. After leaving the club in 2018, Peter Arvanitis returns to OU hockey as head coach. The next release comes from OU hockey: “After a low season of change, OU hockey returns to the rink this fall with a new look of the ice, but a similar look on the ice. If it’s 20 . opense Season of excitement on the ice, the Sooners will be led by a new head coach/director of hockey operations and will play their home games at a new ice rink. Taking back the reins for Sooner hockey is coach Peter Arvanitis, a former Canadian and CHL player and coach of OU hockey from 2011-2018. A former center, Arvanitis played in multiple leagues in Canada, moved to the United States in 1996 and ended his career with the Nashville Nighthawks and eventually the Oklahoma City Blazers of the CHL. After his playing career, Arvanitis initially joined the coaching ranks as an assistant with OU Hockey and the OKC Blazers and transitioned to head coaching at the start of the 2011 season. “As the OU hockey winning head coach, Arvanitis amassed a record of 159 wins, 76 losses and 27 shootout losses with a .658 win rate, leading the Sooners to the ACHA National Tournament for six of his seven years at the helm. During the 2013-14 season, the Sooners entered the National Tournament as No. 2, finishing in the last four after a heartbreaking loss in overtime. Led by Arvanitis, the Sooners have been ranked in the top 10 ACHA Division I teams for six of his seven years. Arvanitis also coached Paolo DeSousa who still plays professional hockey in Europe. Led by senior captain Cameron Bickford, the Sooners will return a strong roster of players from the 2021-22 season and should be strong contenders to qualify for the 2022-23 ACHA Division I National Tournament next spring in Boston. “As Sooner hockey prepares for the upcoming season, they will also be preparing to move to their new home game course, Arctic Edge Ice Center in Edmond. In the summer, a new NAHL junior team has moved to Oklahoma City and will occupy the Sooners’ former space at Blazers Ice Center, causing the Sooners to move their games to Arctic Edge. The Sooners continue to practice at Blazers. While splitting the time between the two rinks is not ideal, it is the situation we have to adapt to and we are planning many exciting events during our competitions this season, said the new general manager, Brad Bassett. The staff at both Arctic Edge and Blazers have been very supportive of OU hockey during this transition and we look forward to working with both rinks next season, Bassett added. “The Sooners will hold their annual training camp at Blazers the week of August 22-26, followed by their annual Red/White Scrimmage scheduled for 4pm on Saturday, August 27. The OU’s schedule includes its traditional WCHL rivals Colorado, Colorado State, Missouri State, Arizona State and Central Oklahoma, as well as a Bedlam series against OSU. “For more information on the Sooners schedule, ticket information and more, fans should follow the OU Hockey website at ouhockey.net as well as the teams Facebook and Instagram social media posts.” Contact/Follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter, and like our page atfacebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today†

