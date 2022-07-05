Tennis-Wimbledon, LTA in appeal against WTA fines for exclusion of Russians





By Sudipto Ganguly LONDON (Reuters) Wimbledon organizers and British tennis authorities said on Monday they were appealing fines imposed on them by the women’s governing body, WTA, for barring Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s grass court events. The All England Club (AELTC), which hosts the Grand Slam, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) banned players from the two countries from tournaments in Britain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, what Moscow calls a special operation. The WTA and its counterpart ATP called the move discriminatory and decided to strip all ranking points from Wimbledon, while warning the LTA of sanctions. As part of the penalties, the LTA was fined 620,000 (about $753,000) while the AELTC was asked to pay 207,000 ($250,000), the Daily Mail reported. I think the first thing to say is it’s subject to legal proceedings so I can’t comment specifically on that, AELTC CEO Sally Bolton told reporters at Wimbledon on Monday. We stand by the decision we’ve made, we’re deeply disappointed with the tour’s response to that decision and I’m afraid I can’t say anything more about that at this point I’m afraid. Bolton confirmed that the AELTC has appealed the fine, while an LTA source said it had done the same. The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The tennis associations of the world have themselves banned Russia and Ukraine from team events, but individual athletes are allowed to participate in tournaments as neutrals. The AELTC’s stance on Russians and Belarusians marked the first time players had been banned on the basis of nationality since the era immediately following World War II, when German and Japanese players were banned. It was an incredibly difficult and challenging decision to make, said Bolton. It wasn’t one we take lightly. We have thought carefully about the consequences of taking it. But it was definitely the right decision for us. It was the only viable option in the context of current government guidelines and we stand by that decision. We accept that others may think otherwise, but we absolutely stand behind that decision. ($1 = 0.8232 pounds) (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris)

