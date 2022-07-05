Kamloops Blazers Names Norm Daley President – ​​WHL Network





Kamloops, BC The Kamloops Blazers ownership group has appointed Norm Daley as president and deputy governor of the hockey club. Daley will lead the business of Kamloops Blazers after successfully chairing the Advisory Council of Hockey Clubs since its inception in 2017. He succeeds Don Moores in the role after Don passed away suddenly in June 2021. We are fortunate to have an experienced leader like Norm in the Kamloops community to assume this critical role, and his guidance will be monumental given the responsibility of hosting the Memorial Cup this coming season, said co-owner and governor , Tom Gaglardi. A devoted Blazers fan for decades, Norm was instrumental in the successful bid to host the CHL Championship in 2023. It was a difficult year after the sudden death of our friend Don. Norm is the right person to step in and lead our franchise forward, concluded Gaglardi. Daley has been entrenched in the Kamloops community for over 30 years. He was the Managing Partner for Daley & Company CPA LLP during his time in Kamloops before a planned merger with Grant Thornton in January 2021. His involvement with the local community and experience with Kamloops events is exceptional. He was co-chair of the 2016 Womens World Hockey Championships and the voluntary chairman of the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier. Most recently, he triumphantly led the Kamloops Blazers bid for the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia. The event will be organized by Kamloops in the spring of 2023. He has coached minor baseball and hockey and has also served on volunteer boards, including time as a director with the Kamloops Blazers, the Kamloops Blazers Sports Society, and secretary-treasurer of the TRU Foundation. Next year will be very exciting as we prepare for the 2023 Memorial Cup, Daley noted. It is truly an honor to be a part of the legendary history of the Kamloops Blazers. I learned a lot during my time on the advisory board and with my experience in the community, trust I can help continue this legacy, Daley said. Daley has served the Kamloops community for decades and has been honored with many awards, including an honorary doctorate from TRU, the Pioneer Spirit Award from the Kamloops Mayor and City Council, and the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year.

