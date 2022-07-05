Edgbaston investigates racist abuse of Indian supporters during England Test | England v India 2021

An investigation will be launched into allegations of racial abuse directed against spectators during the fourth day of the England v India test match in Edgbaston, in which fans of the visiting side were reportedly literally in tears and stewards allegedly told those who witnessed trouble sitting down.

Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire cricketer turned campaigner against discrimination in cricket, highlighted some social media posts describing the racist behavior on the ground.

I’m all for some good chatter between fans, but today was one of the worst beatings we’ve ever witnessed in a match, read one. A bit of disgusting racism. The stewards even told India fans to sit down while they let the abuse continue. Another fan described being abused in the Hollies Stand: we reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits, but no response and all we were told was to sit in our seats.

In response to the allegations, a post on Edgbaston’s official Twitter account said: I’m sorry to read this and do not condone this behavior in any way. Well, investigate this ASAP. The England and Wales Cricket Council said: We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues from Edgbaston who will investigate this. There is no place for racism in cricket.

The allegations cast a depressingly familiar shadow over what had otherwise been an overwhelmingly positive day for English cricket, which ended with England three wickets down and it took a seemingly trivial 119 runs to complete the biggest chase in their history.

But for a wild spell on either side of the tea, as three wickets fell for two runs, England’s pursuit of their seemingly daunting goal of 378 was largely serene. By the stumps, Joe Root was at 76 and Jonny Bairstow at 72, their partnership is already worth 150. result [than a win]said Alex Lees.

Zak Crawley and Alex Lees celebrate their 100th partnership. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

After successfully chasing scores of over 250 in each of their three recent Tests against New Zealand, England seemed undaunted even by this much meatier order. We had some good experiences on the last series and I think there’s an ultimate belief from one to eleven that we can do it, Lees said. Everyone is quite confident. The target, you know it’s there, but it’s not something we talked about. In the locker room, no one even thought about it.

We think it’s a pretty good wicket, there’s a little bit of variable bounce but it shouldn’t really cause any problems, it’s a pretty good outfield and as a unit our batters get points. It could have been more and I think the psychology, the approach wouldn’t be too different.

If England need a reality check as they are seemingly in control of the game on the last day, with three wickets down and needing 119, India apparently came in check on the penultimate day, down three wickets and scored another 120. They lost. their last six wickets for 55 runs as Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were all caught from short balls.

The thing that actually brought us back into the game was our bowling, Lees said. We could have easily chased 450 or 500.

Vikram Rathour, India’s batting coach, described it as a fairly ordinary day as far as batting is concerned, with particularly disappointing side fallibility against short deliveries. We were ahead, we should have hit better and got them out of the game, he said. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. People have been using the short ball against us for quite some time now. We could have approached it a little differently, unfortunately today we didn’t execute the plans we had.