Sports
Edgbaston investigates racist abuse of Indian supporters during England Test | England v India 2021
An investigation will be launched into allegations of racial abuse directed against spectators during the fourth day of the England v India test match in Edgbaston, in which fans of the visiting side were reportedly literally in tears and stewards allegedly told those who witnessed trouble sitting down.
Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire cricketer turned campaigner against discrimination in cricket, highlighted some social media posts describing the racist behavior on the ground.
I’m all for some good chatter between fans, but today was one of the worst beatings we’ve ever witnessed in a match, read one. A bit of disgusting racism. The stewards even told India fans to sit down while they let the abuse continue. Another fan described being abused in the Hollies Stand: we reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits, but no response and all we were told was to sit in our seats.
In response to the allegations, a post on Edgbaston’s official Twitter account said: I’m sorry to read this and do not condone this behavior in any way. Well, investigate this ASAP. The England and Wales Cricket Council said: We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues from Edgbaston who will investigate this. There is no place for racism in cricket.
The allegations cast a depressingly familiar shadow over what had otherwise been an overwhelmingly positive day for English cricket, which ended with England three wickets down and it took a seemingly trivial 119 runs to complete the biggest chase in their history.
But for a wild spell on either side of the tea, as three wickets fell for two runs, England’s pursuit of their seemingly daunting goal of 378 was largely serene. By the stumps, Joe Root was at 76 and Jonny Bairstow at 72, their partnership is already worth 150. result [than a win]said Alex Lees.
After successfully chasing scores of over 250 in each of their three recent Tests against New Zealand, England seemed undaunted even by this much meatier order. We had some good experiences on the last series and I think there’s an ultimate belief from one to eleven that we can do it, Lees said. Everyone is quite confident. The target, you know it’s there, but it’s not something we talked about. In the locker room, no one even thought about it.
We think it’s a pretty good wicket, there’s a little bit of variable bounce but it shouldn’t really cause any problems, it’s a pretty good outfield and as a unit our batters get points. It could have been more and I think the psychology, the approach wouldn’t be too different.
If England need a reality check as they are seemingly in control of the game on the last day, with three wickets down and needing 119, India apparently came in check on the penultimate day, down three wickets and scored another 120. They lost. their last six wickets for 55 runs as Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were all caught from short balls.
The thing that actually brought us back into the game was our bowling, Lees said. We could have easily chased 450 or 500.
Vikram Rathour, India’s batting coach, described it as a fairly ordinary day as far as batting is concerned, with particularly disappointing side fallibility against short deliveries. We were ahead, we should have hit better and got them out of the game, he said. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. People have been using the short ball against us for quite some time now. We could have approached it a little differently, unfortunately today we didn’t execute the plans we had.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jul/04/cricket-alex-lees-england-india-record-run-chase-edgbaston
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- “Like a Battlefield”: Witnesses Describe Terrifying Shots from the Highland Park Parade July 4, 2022
- Hashtag Trend July 4th Google removes abortion clinic visits from location history. A satellite for detecting emissions. AirTags help vehicle recovery July 4, 2022
- Actor’s third wife attacks him and actress with slipper after catching them red-handed in hotel room – Reuters July 4, 2022
- Table tennis frame market to witness significant incremental opportunity in 2028 – Indian Defense News July 4, 2022
- The Mexican army patrol attacked after arresting the suspects July 4, 2022