Deebo Samuel of 49ers speaks in a now-deleted tweet that he refuses to sign young fans’ football at the event

The drama surrounding San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel isn’t just about his trade request and wanting to leave the Bay Area, he was also the talk of the team for turning down a young fan asking for his autograph. A video of Samuel refusing to autograph the child appeared on social media and has since gone viral.

The child walks up to Samuel with a soccer ball and a Sharpie, looking for the No. 19 signature, but Samuel walks by, looks at the young fan, says he can’t draw and continues on.

Watch the interaction:

Fans were upset and yelled at Samuel who said that even if he wanted to be traded, he could still have acknowledged the child.

Samuel took to Twitter to explain why he did what he did, but has since deleted the tweet.

The deleted tweet said: “Wasn’t gone to approach this situation by not signing the kids football. There were 3-500 kids there that I was watching too. I can clearly hear in my voice I said I can’t “Sign. He recorded the video after forcing his kid to do it for the 5th time. I was told to sign pictures too.”

Some noted that one can hear Samuel say, “I can’t sign I’m sorry,” possibly due to protocols put in place by the team.

Samuel has attended team events, but has yet to withdraw the trade request.The 49ers have yet to grant the swap request, just one of many unknowns about the 49ers’ offense heading into the season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was also expected to be traded by many, including head coach Kyle Shanahan, but he will also remain in San Francisco while he rehabilitates his injured shoulder† For now, it looks like Trey Lance is getting the runway.