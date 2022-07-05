Toropchenko, Coaching Changes, Free Agents & More

The St. Louis Blues are about to embark on what will be a fascinating off-season in the NHL. There are big names in the market and some teams like to be aggressive with their moves.

Ryan OReilly, David Perron (The Hockey Writers)

I think it’s safe to say that the Blues are somewhere between the passive and aggressive teams this summer. They will try to improve in the necessary areas, especially the blue line, but they also realize that they already have a great roster.

Related: A Preview of Blues 2022 Prospect Camp

Some minor news and notes for the Blues with this edition of the weekly column, including a shift in the coaching staff and an injury at a significant depth forward.

Toropchenko undergoes shoulder surgery

After Alexei Toropchenko has definitively proven himself as one of the last six attackers for the 2022-23 season, he is now likely to miss the start of the season, while undergoing shoulder surgery, performed a similar one on Vladimir Tarasenko. He is expected to be out until at least December, meaning he will miss at least two months of the season.

Toropchenko played in 28 games and 12 playoffs last season, scoring two goals in the former and two assists in the latter. The numbers may not look great, but his performance was way above average for what the Blues wanted from him. He’s a high-quality fourth-line winger and skates, as well as just about everyone else on the team with that big six-foot frame. The Blues will certainly miss him, but this opens up opportunities for players like Nathan Walker and even Klim Kostin.

Jim Montgomery Hired as Bruins Head Coach

After spending two seasons with the Blues, Montgomery is leaving to become the next head coach of the Boston Bruins† Hell takes over from Bruce Cassidy, who was fired last month and hired as the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. The coaching carousel in the NHL this summer has been wild, and it’s no surprise that the Blues lost a coach to Craig Berubes staff. It’s likely that Steve Ott and Mike Van Ryn could get opportunities as they were excellent under him in St. Louis.

Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

There are so many good things to say about Montgomery and how he spent his time with the Blues. He obviously went through a difficult situation that cost him his job with the Dallas Stars, but he made a good recovery with the Blues. His power-play unit came in second in the NHL last season, even after losing to specialist Mike Hoffman the season before.

Montgomery was a great fit for the Blues and they will miss him but this is a fantastic opportunity as he has always been a prolific coach and it can be seen that he has moved up the rankings. The Blues and their fans should wish him nothing but the best as he was pure class during his time in St. Louis.

Blues adds Craig MacTavish to coaching staff

Replacing Montgomery, Blues added Craig MacTavish to their staff† Obviously, after hearing the comments from general manager Doug Armstrongs, he’d been on their radar for a long time in case they needed to replace an assistant coach. After spending eight seasons as the head coach of Edmonton Oilers, he served in front offices and coaching in the American Hockey League (AHL) and Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Hell will return to an NHL bench for the first time since being fired by the Oilers after the 2008-09 season.

MacTavish should be a solid addition to Berube, as hell to become a permanent staff member alongside Van Ryn and Ott. There is a lot of experience behind this bench as it is one of the most stable and elite groups in the entire league. He will only add to it as he played more than 1,000 games in the NHL, including 63 with the Blues to close out his playing career. Hes also around hockey in every shape. Whether playing, broadcasting or coaching, MacTavish has done it all.

Nothing about the Blues UFAs right now

There was nothing to report for Armstrong when he spoke to the media last week. The top four unlimited free agents (UFA), namely David Perron, Tyler Bozak, Nick Leddy and Ville Husso, could all hit the open market within the next nine days. The main priority is clearly Perron, but the Blues are also likely to talk to Leddy and Husso.

David Perron, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

Perron is coming out of a new season with 20 goals and he should be the priority. The ideal scenario for the Blues is to sacrifice a certain term for a lower Annual Average Value (AAV) on its deal. He is a player with heart and soul for the team, and losing him a third time would be devastating. As for Bozak, it looks like retirement or a new deal for a year is on the horizon, and I’d be a little surprised if the Blues keep him.

The Blues should definitely talk to Leddy about returning, but his long-term performance could bring him a lot in the open market. I’m not sure if they want to spend what it might cost him, but they will definitely explore all avenues to solve their defensive problems. Whether it’s Jakob Chychrun or Ivan Provorov, they’re looking for defensive upgrades. Leddy could be part of that too.

Husso is more than likely out the door in St. Louis after a career best season. A team like the Oilers or Detroit Red Wings could make him a lot of money in this free agency cycle. The Blues should try to get Husso as cheaply as possible, as they’ve been paying Jordan Binnington $6 million a season for the next five years. He doesn’t seem likely to return, but everyone knows Armstrong keeps his cards close to his vest and won’t tell the media much about what he’s doing.

The coming month

July 7-8: NHL Entry Draft

July 13: Free Agency begins

The month of July will be an active and crucial month for the competition. The draft comes up this week, with the Blues having a total of five picks, one in each round, excluding the second and seventh rounds. There are plenty of great design goals for them with their first two picks, that much is clear. The free agency period could be a big signing or trade for the Blues, but it will be fascinating to see what they will do. Fans should have faith in Armstrong and his vision as he has not proven otherwise during his tenure.