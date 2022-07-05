Premier League seeks support from clubs for ban on gambling sponsor | Football news

The Premier League is asking clubs to support the phasing out of shirt sponsorship by gambling companies in a last-ditch effort to stave off a government-imposed ban.

Sky News has learned that the Premier League reached out to clubs on Monday to propose a resolution that would see gambling companies disappear from teams’ shirts within the next three years.

Under the proposal, a voluntary ban would come into effect at the start of the new season, but existing deals could go ahead, provided they expire no later than the 2024-25 campaign.

Communications with the top 20 clubs represent the Premier League’s most concerted effort to tackle an issue that has been subject to intense political scrutiny in recent weeks.

Under Premier League rules, if at least 14 clubs support the proposal, it would be passed immediately. A club manager said they had only been given a few days to respond.

Sky News reported late last week that the Premier League had suggested to the government that designer sleeveless clothing should be allowed indefinitely, although it was unclear whether that idea was part of Monday’s communications with clubs.

A director of another club said the Premier League had indicated that the ban on betting sponsorship was intended to be permanent but would be subject to a clause allowing it to be overturned in certain circumstances with a notice period of two years.

Perimeter advertising by gaming companies will continue to be allowed, according to one of the recipients of the proposal.

The issue is a sensitive one for the leading clubs of English football, as so many of them have become dependent on revenue from the gambling sector.

Nearly half of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and West Ham, were sponsored by betting companies last season, although the Magpies are likely to get a replacement for Fun88 after next season.

Other shirt sponsors from last season included SpreadEx Sport in West Ham, Hollywood Bet in Brentford and Sportsbet.io in Southampton.

The times reported last week that ministers had dropped plans to pass laws to ban the names of betting groups on football shirts, seeking a voluntary agreement with clubs instead.

The Premier League is said to have told clubs on Monday that it believed that was incorrect and that the government would seek a legal ban unless a voluntary agreement is reached.

A source in Whitehall said there had been intense discussions in recent days about the terms of a voluntary agreement. That suggests ministers would support an agreement if passed by the required majority of clubs.

A football finance analyst suggested the six major clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – were expected to support a voluntary ban, as none of them had existing shirt sponsorship agreements with gambling companies.

Nevertheless, the Premier League’s proposal, if accepted, would infuriate anti-gambling campaigners, as it would not lead to an immediate and complete ban for the gambling industry from remaining in stadiums and on shirts participating in the most-watched domestic football tournament in the world. world.

A broader package of gambling reforms is expected to be unveiled in a white paper in the coming weeks.

A DCMS spokesperson declined to comment on the Premier League’s proposal, but said last week: “We are conducting the most comprehensive overhaul of gambling laws in 15 years to ensure they are fit for the digital age. white paper as part of a review of gambling legislation in the coming weeks.”

The Premier League declined to comment.