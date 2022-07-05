Sports
Premier League seeks support from clubs for ban on gambling sponsor | Football news
The Premier League is asking clubs to support the phasing out of shirt sponsorship by gambling companies in a last-ditch effort to stave off a government-imposed ban.
Sky News has learned that the Premier League reached out to clubs on Monday to propose a resolution that would see gambling companies disappear from teams’ shirts within the next three years.
Under the proposal, a voluntary ban would come into effect at the start of the new season, but existing deals could go ahead, provided they expire no later than the 2024-25 campaign.
Communications with the top 20 clubs represent the Premier League’s most concerted effort to tackle an issue that has been subject to intense political scrutiny in recent weeks.
Under Premier League rules, if at least 14 clubs support the proposal, it would be passed immediately. A club manager said they had only been given a few days to respond.
Sky News reported late last week that the Premier League had suggested to the government that designer sleeveless clothing should be allowed indefinitely, although it was unclear whether that idea was part of Monday’s communications with clubs.
A director of another club said the Premier League had indicated that the ban on betting sponsorship was intended to be permanent but would be subject to a clause allowing it to be overturned in certain circumstances with a notice period of two years.
Perimeter advertising by gaming companies will continue to be allowed, according to one of the recipients of the proposal.
The issue is a sensitive one for the leading clubs of English football, as so many of them have become dependent on revenue from the gambling sector.
Nearly half of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and West Ham, were sponsored by betting companies last season, although the Magpies are likely to get a replacement for Fun88 after next season.
Other shirt sponsors from last season included SpreadEx Sport in West Ham, Hollywood Bet in Brentford and Sportsbet.io in Southampton.
The times reported last week that ministers had dropped plans to pass laws to ban the names of betting groups on football shirts, seeking a voluntary agreement with clubs instead.
The Premier League is said to have told clubs on Monday that it believed that was incorrect and that the government would seek a legal ban unless a voluntary agreement is reached.
A source in Whitehall said there had been intense discussions in recent days about the terms of a voluntary agreement. That suggests ministers would support an agreement if passed by the required majority of clubs.
A football finance analyst suggested the six major clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – were expected to support a voluntary ban, as none of them had existing shirt sponsorship agreements with gambling companies.
Nevertheless, the Premier League’s proposal, if accepted, would infuriate anti-gambling campaigners, as it would not lead to an immediate and complete ban for the gambling industry from remaining in stadiums and on shirts participating in the most-watched domestic football tournament in the world. world.
A broader package of gambling reforms is expected to be unveiled in a white paper in the coming weeks.
A DCMS spokesperson declined to comment on the Premier League’s proposal, but said last week: “We are conducting the most comprehensive overhaul of gambling laws in 15 years to ensure they are fit for the digital age. white paper as part of a review of gambling legislation in the coming weeks.”
The Premier League declined to comment.
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12645911/premier-league-seeks-clubs-backing-for-gambling-sponsor-ban
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- “Like a Battlefield”: Witnesses Describe Terrifying Shots from the Highland Park Parade July 4, 2022
- Hashtag Trend July 4th Google removes abortion clinic visits from location history. A satellite for detecting emissions. AirTags help vehicle recovery July 4, 2022
- Actor’s third wife attacks him and actress with slipper after catching them red-handed in hotel room – Reuters July 4, 2022
- Table tennis frame market to witness significant incremental opportunity in 2028 – Indian Defense News July 4, 2022
- The Mexican army patrol attacked after arresting the suspects July 4, 2022