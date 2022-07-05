Best Light Up Tennis Shoes For Kids

Which Illuminated Tennis Shoes For Kids Are Best?

Every kid loves magical light up sneakers, and there are plenty of great light up tennis shoes in all shapes and sizes. Whether your kid likes a particular character or just loves the flash and sparkle, light up tennis shoes are a hit. However, if you opt for shoes with a short battery life, your child may face a big disappointment.

Battery life and overall quality are some of the most important things to consider when buying light up shoes. Some shoes, like the Puma’s Speeder Illuminescent V Light-Up Sneakers, lights up only when you apply pressure, helping to save battery. Of course, as with all children’s shoes, you also want to think about comfort and materials.

What you need to know before buying kids light up tennis shoes

Lighting Mechanism:

While most light up shoes have LED lighting, each brand has its own type of lighting mechanism. Some shoes have their lights on all the time, while others only light up when you apply pressure. That can make a big difference in battery life. If you buy a shoe with pressure-activated lighting, chances are the pre-installed batteries will make the shoe last longer. On the other hand, if you buy shoes with always-on lights, you will probably need to replace them sooner. And while some shoes come with USB charging ports, rechargeable models have a short battery life, but most charge relatively quickly.

Light Placement

Manufacturers place lights on different parts of the shoe. Usually LED lights fit around the entire sole, but some shoes only have lights in the heel or toe. Others have light up graphics on the side of the shoe, illuminating a cartoon character or brand logo.

Materials and size

When buying light up shoes, it is easy to focus on the LED and forget the basics of a good shoe for children. First, make sure the lighted tennis shoes are sturdy and the right size. Kids are known to wear out their shoes quickly, so make sure any light up model you buy is durable. Another aspect is the shoe size that they should fit properly. Shoes that are too big or too small can be uncomfortable and children may not want to wear them.

What should you pay attention to in light, high-quality children’s tennis shoes?

Variable light settings

Most rechargeable, good quality luminous shoes offer adjustable light settings, including static, blinking, and even color options. This feature allows kids to choose their favorite color or match their light up shoes to their outfits.

Remote control

Believe it or not, some light up shoes have up to 15 different settings. While this offers a lot of customization, it can be annoying if you have to bend over to repeatedly press a switch on the shoe. Luminous remote control tennis shoes offer the greatest convenience and allow children to change color or pattern easily.

Waterproofing

All shoes should be able to withstand puddles and mud, light up or not, and most manufacturers work hard to make sure moisture doesn’t affect the LEDs. Nevertheless, the quality of waterproofing varies from shoe to shoe, and in some cases prolonged exposure to water can affect battery life. So check the manufacturer’s guidelines before letting your kids wear their light up shoes in a rain shower.

How Much You Can Expect to Spend on Kids’ Light Up Tennis Shoes

Like most children’s shoes, there is a wide price range for light up sneakers, depending on the size, brand and materials. Light up tennis shoes typically cost between $10 and $20, but some can go as high as $70 or more.

Kids Light Up Tennis Shoes FAQ

Can you turn off the LED lights on glowing shoes?

A. Most pressure-activated shoes cannot be taken off. They stay on at every step until the battery is empty or the lights go out. If you want a pressure-activated model that you can switch off, choose a rechargeable model with a basic design.

How long does it take for light up shoes to be fully charged?

A. The charging time depends on the brand. Some light up tennis shoes take up to 4 hours to charge, but the average shoe is fully charged in 2 to 3 hours.

Can you wash light up shoes?

A. A handful of manufacturers claim you can wash their shoes, but it’s best to use a damp cloth to wipe the outside and brush the dirt off the soles with a toothbrush.

What are the best lighted tennis shoes for kids to buy?

Top Illuminated Tennis Shoes For Kids

Puma’s Speeder Illuminescent V Light-Up Sneakers

What you need to know: These are comfortable shoes with an insole and a cushioning midsole. They also have big cat LED lights that young kids will love.

What you will like: The shoe has a striking design and the LED lights only come on when you apply pressure. You can also remove the insole and midsole.

What to think about: The sizes of this model run small, so you may want to size up.

Top lit kids tennis shoes for the money

YUNICUS’ LED Lighted Shoes for Kids with USB Charging

What you need to know: This shoe is easy to put on for young children and has multiple light modes and USB charging.

What you will like: This shoe is good for young people thanks to the Velcro closure. On a single charge, your shoes will last for hours, and you can even turn off the light to save battery. There are options for both girls and boys.

What to think about: These shoes are not very durable and a few users reported that the lights stopped working after a short time.

Kids Litebeams Gleam Ndream Sneaker

What you need to know: This beautiful, eye-catching shoe opens wide, making it easy for little ones to get on and off.

What you will like: In addition to the looks, you’ll love the easy-to-use hook-and-loop fasteners and overall comfort. The LEDs are pressure activated, so there is little strain on the batteries.

What to think about: Durability can be an issue for some. There were also some reports of one shoe in a pair not lighting up.

