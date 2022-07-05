Sports
Russian hockey boss seeks clarity about arrested star
Ivan Fedotov was reportedly detained on suspicion of attempting to evade military service
The Russian Ice Hockey Federation has asked government officials to clarify the situation surrounding goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, who was detained in St. Petersburg on Friday. The 25-year-old was reportedly held on suspicion of evading military service, and has since been reported to be in a naval center in northern Russia.
“The Russian Ice Hockey Federation is monitoring the situation with the goalkeeper of the Russian national team Ivan Fedotov regarding his service in the army. The federation has contacted government authorities to clarify the details of the matter,”read a statement from President Vladislav Tretiak, a former three-time Olympic champion goaltender.
The details of Fedotov’s case are still emerging, although several Russian media outlets reports indicate that he is located in the city of Severodvinsk on the shores of the White Sea in the northern region of Arkhangelsk.
TASS previously quoted a source as saying the player was in Severmorsk in the Murmansk region further north, with claims that he could be sent to Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Circle to perform his military service.
An official of the Russian Northern Fleet said: RIA Novosti on Monday that Fedotov was not enlisted and was alone in a naval training center.
“In the Northern Fleet we do not have such a soldier like Ivan Fedotov, he entered the training unit of the Navy,”said the representative.
“If there is a distribution” [of students] after training and he goes into the Northern Fleet, then we can talk about his service. Now he studies alone.”
Reports indicate that Fedotov will remain in the training center at least until September, after which his destination will be determined.
The situation has cast serious doubts on Fedotov’s plans to move to the NHL in America, where he signed a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers in May after his contract with CSKA Moscow expired.
At CSKA, Fedotov helped the team to the 2022 Gagarin Cup title – the KHL equivalent of the Stanley Cup – and won the league’s “Goalie of the Year” award.
Fedotov was also on the Russian team that won the silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in February.
There have been claims in the Russian media that Fedotov’s current predicament may have arisen due to a dispute with the former team CSKA Moscow, a sports institution traditionally associated with the Russian army.
Fedotov’s lawyer Alexey Ponomarev has rejected all offenses related to military service, which is mandatory for Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27, unless they have a valid exemption.
Ponomarev said a legal appeal had already been filed on behalf of his client to cancel his apparent draft military service.
Fedotov was detained Friday in St. Petersburg, where he had provided individual training prior to his planned move to the NHL.
He became ill later that day while on military service, reportedly with gastritis, and was transferred by ambulance to a naval hospital.
However, he was later moved to northern Russia, with conflicting reports as to exactly where he ended up.
Commenting on the matter on Monday, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said he was willing to help the Defense Ministry with all the details on the matter, but people “live by the law.”
“The issue of military life falls under the purview of the Ministry of Defense. If they need help, we will provide it. We are in close contact with colleagues from the Ministry of Defense, we will do everything necessary .”said I died.
Fedotov’s proposed NHL employers, the Philadelphia Flyers, have said they are “conscious” of the reports of his detention and are monitoring the situation.
READ MORE: Kremlin comments after European leader vows to stop playing hockey with Putin
Sources
2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272609343/russian-hockey-boss-seeks-clarity-over-detained-star
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Expresso Hollywood News Update at 6:30 p.m. July 4, 2022 July 5, 2022
- US hopes for free trade deal with UK July 5, 2022
- Where the experts say to put your money July 5, 2022
- I do what I want, says Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code July 5, 2022
- Turkey’s inflation hits 24-year high, CPI rises nearly 80% annually July 5, 2022