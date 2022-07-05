Russian hockey boss seeks clarity about arrested star

Ivan Fedotov was reportedly detained on suspicion of attempting to evade military service

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation has asked government officials to clarify the situation surrounding goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, who was detained in St. Petersburg on Friday. The 25-year-old was reportedly held on suspicion of evading military service, and has since been reported to be in a naval center in northern Russia.

“The Russian Ice Hockey Federation is monitoring the situation with the goalkeeper of the Russian national team Ivan Fedotov regarding his service in the army. The federation has contacted government authorities to clarify the details of the matter,”read a statement from President Vladislav Tretiak, a former three-time Olympic champion goaltender.

The details of Fedotov’s case are still emerging, although several Russian media outlets reports indicate that he is located in the city of Severodvinsk on the shores of the White Sea in the northern region of Arkhangelsk.

TASS previously quoted a source as saying the player was in Severmorsk in the Murmansk region further north, with claims that he could be sent to Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Circle to perform his military service.

An official of the Russian Northern Fleet said: RIA Novosti on Monday that Fedotov was not enlisted and was alone in a naval training center.

“In the Northern Fleet we do not have such a soldier like Ivan Fedotov, he entered the training unit of the Navy,”said the representative.

“If there is a distribution” [of students] after training and he goes into the Northern Fleet, then we can talk about his service. Now he studies alone.”

Reports indicate that Fedotov will remain in the training center at least until September, after which his destination will be determined.

The situation has cast serious doubts on Fedotov’s plans to move to the NHL in America, where he signed a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers in May after his contract with CSKA Moscow expired.

At CSKA, Fedotov helped the team to the 2022 Gagarin Cup title – the KHL equivalent of the Stanley Cup – and won the league’s “Goalie of the Year” award.

Fedotov was also on the Russian team that won the silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in February.

There have been claims in the Russian media that Fedotov’s current predicament may have arisen due to a dispute with the former team CSKA Moscow, a sports institution traditionally associated with the Russian army.

Fedotov’s lawyer Alexey Ponomarev has rejected all offenses related to military service, which is mandatory for Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27, unless they have a valid exemption.

Ponomarev said a legal appeal had already been filed on behalf of his client to cancel his apparent draft military service.

Fedotov was detained Friday in St. Petersburg, where he had provided individual training prior to his planned move to the NHL.

He became ill later that day while on military service, reportedly with gastritis, and was transferred by ambulance to a naval hospital.

However, he was later moved to northern Russia, with conflicting reports as to exactly where he ended up.

Commenting on the matter on Monday, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said he was willing to help the Defense Ministry with all the details on the matter, but people “live by the law.”

“The issue of military life falls under the purview of the Ministry of Defense. If they need help, we will provide it. We are in close contact with colleagues from the Ministry of Defense, we will do everything necessary .”said I died.

Fedotov’s proposed NHL employers, the Philadelphia Flyers, have said they are “conscious” of the reports of his detention and are monitoring the situation.

