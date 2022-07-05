Clark Contracts Selects Scottish Association for Mental Health as Charity Nominee





The Wimbledon-themed fundraiser run by Clark Contracts Clark Contracts has officially launched a fundraising partnership with SAMH (The Scottish Association for Mental Health), the company’s newly nominated charity. The partnership started in 2020, although fundraising opportunities were limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, which is why the company officially launched the partnership last month with a Wimbledon themed event, coinciding with the start of the prestigious tournament. To raise money, strawberry tarts were on sale in the morning, followed by a lunchtime table tennis tournament and pizza for all employees and venues. The company also auctioned tickets to the Liam Gallagher concert in Hampden and held a raffle to win a ‘duvet day’, where the winning employee could take advantage of an extra day of vacation. In total, the event raised over £1,000, which will be donated to SAMH. Although fundraising opportunities were limited, Clark Contracts still managed to raise over £1,700 in essential funds for the charity by 2021. This was achieved by twelve employees who took part in the Inverclyde Triathlon, donations from customers and consultants as part of the annual ‘Spring Classic’ cycling event, and one of their quantometers taking one million steps in August (average 32,500 steps per day). So far this year the contractor has also raised money through employee participation in the Isle of Bute Triathlon, which raised more than £200, and their 10th annual Spring Classic event, which raised more than £2,000. Following last week’s Wimbledon-themed fundraiser, Clark Contracts now has over £5,000 for SAMH. As the partnership continues, Clark Contracts hopes to raise funds through further events at its offices and locations, and through participation in outside events. The funds raised during the partnership will help SAMH provide local mental health support and accessible information across the country. Rachel Martin, SAMH Corporate Partnership Fundraiser, said: “We at SAMH are all delighted to be working with Clark Contracts. It’s really encouraging that staff have voted to make mental health their goal and we look forward to working together on both raising awareness and raising essential funds for Scotland’s mental health. It’s great that you’ve been able to kick off the partnership with multiple fundraising events, including the Bute Triathlon, the annual spring classic and your Wimbledon fundraiser. Thank you so much to everyone who organised, participated and donated.” Gordon Cunningham, Director of Clark Contracts, added: “The decision to partner with SAMH was made by our employees and we look forward to working closely with the charity to maximize our fundraising efforts and see the difference this to make funds. We also recognize the importance of the mental wellbeing of our employees and are always seeking to raise awareness of mental health and look forward to continuing this through our partnership with SAMH.” SAMH has ground services in over 60 communities across Scotland. These include residential guidance, home care, employability services, care homes and guidance. They campaign nationally on key issues ranging from suicide prevention to the mental health of children and young people.

