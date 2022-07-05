Results: Premier & First Division Cricket





St Georges Cricket Club, St Davids Cricket Club, Southampton Rangers, Warwick Workmens Club, Flatts Victoria and Western Stars have all taken victories in this weekend’s Premier & First Division cricket action. premier league St. Georges Cricket Club Won by 7 Wickets: Willow Cuts 129 St. Georges Cricket Club 133/3 At the Wellington Oval, Willow Cuts won the toss and chose to bat against the St. Georges Cricket Club. Willow Cuts was thrown out for 129, Ras Solomon Burrows and Micah Simons both scored 22, while Detroy Smith and Shar Darrell scored 2-21, Smith bowled 6 overs and Darrell threw 5. In response, the St. Georges Cricket Club scored 133/3, Treadwell Gibbons was the top scorer with 32 not out, Sher-maur Gomes was the Willow Cuts bowlers’ choice with numbers of 2-0-13-1. St Davids Cricket Club Won by 87 runs: St Davids Cricket Club 189 Baileys Bay 102 At Lords in St Davids, St Davids Cricket Club won the toss and chose to bat against Baileys Bay, St Davids Cricket Club was bowled out for 189, Ricardo Brangman was the top scorer with 39, MacQuille Walker was the Baileys’ pick Bay bowlers with numbers from 9-0-27-3. In response, Baileys Bay was thrown out for 102, Terryn Fray was the top scorer with 46 not out, George OBrien was the choice of the St Davids Cricket Club bowlers with figures of 9-2-19-4. Southampton Rangers won by 125 runs: Southampton Rangers 219 Somerset Cricket Club 94 At the Somerset Cricket Club, Southampton Rangers won the toss and chose to bat against the Somerset Cricket Club, Southampton Rangers was thrown out for 219, Dion Stovell was the top scorer with 72, his runs came from 92 balls, he hit 9 fours, Azar Morrisey was the bowlers’ choice of the Somerset Cricket Club with figures of 7-0-37-3. In response, the Somerset Cricket Club was knocked out for 94, Jayde Albertze was their top scorer with 29, Nirobi Mills was the Southampton Rangers bowlers’ favorite with figures of 5.1-0-19-4, while Stovell threw 7-1. 24-3. First Division Warwick Workmens Club Won by 39 runs: Warwick Workmens Club 105 Somerset Bridge 66 Warwick Workmens Club won the toss at White Hill Field against Somerset Bridge and decided to bat, they were bowled out for 105. Staphen Dill was their top scorer with 26, Noel Woods was the choice of the Somerset Bridge bowlers who scored 8-1 -23-4. In response, Somerset Bridge was knocked out for 66, Jason Smith was the only double digit batsman to score 26, Torleair Caines was the choice of the Warwick Workmens Club bowlers with figures of 7.4-1-27-3. Flatts Victoria Won by 8 Wickets: PHC 119 Flatts Victoria 120/2 At the PHC Stadium, PHC won the toss and chose to bat against Flatts Victoria. PHC was knocked out for 119, Jahmari Beach was the leading scorer with a hit of 39, Kijuan Franks was the Flatts Victoria bowlers’ pick with numbers of 7-1-22-3. In response, Flatts scored 120/2, Dajon Carey was the top scorer with a knockout of 52 not out, he was shown 70 balls hitting 8 fours, Dev Hanuman was the PHC bowlers’ pick with figures of 7-1 -24-1. Western Stars won by 214 runs: Western Stars 322/6 Cleveland County 108 In the Sea Breeze Oval, Western Stars won the toss and decided to bat against Cleveland County. Western Stars would have three players scoring half a century while scoring 322/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Tre Manders was out for 99, Gavin Manders scored 62 and Khiry Furbert scored 52 not out. Dennis Musson was the Cleveland County bowlers’ pick with numbers of 10-0-64-2. In response, Cleveland County was knocked out for 108, QShai Darrell and Makai Young were the top scorers with 18, Young was not out, Rohan Davis was the favorite of the Western Stars bowlers with numbers of 10-1-23-5. Read more about Category: All sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bernews.com/2022/07/july4results-premier-first-division-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos