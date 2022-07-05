Connect with us

2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys Tennis Team | Sport

Brett Yackovich, Centennial, senior: The number 1 Golden Hawks player finished 32-3 overall, including 13-1 in singles and 19-2 in doubles. The only singles loss was to defending champion Vraj Patel of Clovis East in his first singles and doubles match of the year. Followed with 32 straight wins. Together with Max Geissel they reached the doubles final of the central section.

Singles Player of the Year

Eli Noel, Bakersfield, freshman: The Drillers No. 1 player captured the singles title in the Southwest Yosemite League, finished in the top four in the South Area tournament, entered the central section playoffs as the top-ranked singles player, and finished as a third.

Max Geissel and Brett Yackovich, Centennial, Seniors: Duo combined to go 19-2, win 19 consecutive games in one piece, to win the Southwest Yosemite League title and finish second in the Central Section Individual Doubles Championship.

Rod Wallace, Bakersfield Christian: Guided the Eagles to the Central Section Division III Championship with a team with a semifinalist in the singles and doubles section individual semifinals.

Others considered: Abelino Garza, Independence; Dave Hillestad, Stockdale; Fred Kumpel, Golden Valley; Craig Morley, Centennial; Stephanie Ollivier, Freedom; Robert Smith, West.

Jonah Barks, Stockdale, Jr.: Mustang’s No. 2 player teamed up with Avya Shukla to reach the quarterfinals of the central section doubles and finish third in SWYL.

Ryan Bashirtash, Bakersfield Christian, Jr.: eagles no. 1 player led the team to the Central Section Division III title and finished fourth in the section after winning the SYL singles title.

Bradley Field, Liberty, Jr.: Patriots No. 1 player teamed up with Thomas Lehman to reach the doubles quarterfinals and finish second in SWYL.

Austin Cusator, Bakersfield Christian, Fr.: eagles no. 4 player teamed up with Zeb Duket to finish fourth in section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.

Nikhil Datta, Liberty, Sr.: Patriots No. 3 singles player remained undefeated in SWYL play and advanced to the South Area quarterfinals as a No. 12 seed.

Zeb Duket, Bakersfield Christian, Fr.: eagles no. 2 player teamed up with Austin Cusator to finish fourth in the section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.

Max Geissel, Centennial, Sr.: Golden Hawks No. 2 player, along with Brett Yackovich to win the SWYL title and finish in second place in the central section.

Calvin Hibbard, Tehachapi, fr.: warrior no. 1 player qualified for the Central Section singles championships with a top-4 finish at the South Area tournament.

Vadim Keenan, Stockdale, Sr.: Mustang’s No. 3 singles player was a major contributor to the team that earned a sixth-place finish in the Central Section Division III playoffs.

Thomas Lehman, Liberty, Sr.: patriot no. 2 player paired with Bradley Campoy to reach the quarter-finals of the section doubles and finish second in the SWYL.

Kabir Rahal, Stockdale, Sr.: Mustangs No. 1 player, advanced to the Central Section Singles Championships with a top 4 finish at the South Area tournament.

Avya Shukla, Stockdale, Sr.: Mustang’s No. 6 player teamed up with Jonah Barks to reach the quarterfinals of the central section doubles and finish third in the SWYL.

Justin Barker, Stockdale, junior

Alex Bejarano, Stockdale, junior

Braeden Burrow, Centennial, senior

Beneditto Caroccio, BCHS, senior

Nico Fanucchi, Garces, junior

Luca Garone, Liberty, freshman

Malcom Hess, Bakersfield, sophomore

Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, junior

Brysen Limpias, Garces, freshman

Arek Plate, Liberty, sophomore

Inderpal Singh, Ridgeview, senior

Alex Soriano, Liberty, junior

Angel Castro, Wasco, sophomore

Eduardo Garcia, Golden Valley, junior

Michael Garcia, Garces, sophomore

Abelino Garza, Independence, senior

Manny Gonzales, Highland, seniors

Jordan Jiang, Independence, senior

Alan Menchaca, Chavez, senior

John Nillo, Hoogland, senior

Isaac Ocampo, Wasco, sophomore

Julian Olea, East, senior

Alexis Ordaz, Foothill, senior

Jonathan Pelayo, Wasco, senior

Juan Sanchez, Golden Valley, senior

Danilo Zapata, Independence, senior

Josh Banducci, Bakersfield Christian

Jesse Campos, Golden Valley

Alonzo Francisco, Mira Monte

Alexander Gomez, Mira Monte

Luis Rocha, Golden Valley

Brandon Rodriguez, Foothill

Sricharan Samudrala, Highland

Israel Villegas, Golden Valley

