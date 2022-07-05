2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys Tennis Team | Sport

2022 BVarsity All-Area Boys Tennis Team
Brett Yackovich, Centennial, senior: The number 1 Golden Hawks player finished 32-3 overall, including 13-1 in singles and 19-2 in doubles. The only singles loss was to defending champion Vraj Patel of Clovis East in his first singles and doubles match of the year. Followed with 32 straight wins. Together with Max Geissel they reached the doubles final of the central section.
Singles Player of the Year
Eli Noel, Bakersfield, freshman: The Drillers No. 1 player captured the singles title in the Southwest Yosemite League, finished in the top four in the South Area tournament, entered the central section playoffs as the top-ranked singles player, and finished as a third.
Max Geissel and Brett Yackovich, Centennial, Seniors: Duo combined to go 19-2, win 19 consecutive games in one piece, to win the Southwest Yosemite League title and finish second in the Central Section Individual Doubles Championship.
Rod Wallace, Bakersfield Christian: Guided the Eagles to the Central Section Division III Championship with a team with a semifinalist in the singles and doubles section individual semifinals.
Others considered: Abelino Garza, Independence; Dave Hillestad, Stockdale; Fred Kumpel, Golden Valley; Craig Morley, Centennial; Stephanie Ollivier, Freedom; Robert Smith, West.
Jonah Barks, Stockdale, Jr.: Mustang’s No. 2 player teamed up with Avya Shukla to reach the quarterfinals of the central section doubles and finish third in SWYL.
Ryan Bashirtash, Bakersfield Christian, Jr.: eagles no. 1 player led the team to the Central Section Division III title and finished fourth in the section after winning the SYL singles title.
Bradley Field, Liberty, Jr.: Patriots No. 1 player teamed up with Thomas Lehman to reach the doubles quarterfinals and finish second in SWYL.
Austin Cusator, Bakersfield Christian, Fr.: eagles no. 4 player teamed up with Zeb Duket to finish fourth in section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.
Nikhil Datta, Liberty, Sr.: Patriots No. 3 singles player remained undefeated in SWYL play and advanced to the South Area quarterfinals as a No. 12 seed.
Zeb Duket, Bakersfield Christian, Fr.: eagles no. 2 player teamed up with Austin Cusator to finish fourth in the section doubles after winning the SYL doubles championship.
Max Geissel, Centennial, Sr.: Golden Hawks No. 2 player, along with Brett Yackovich to win the SWYL title and finish in second place in the central section.
Calvin Hibbard, Tehachapi, fr.: warrior no. 1 player qualified for the Central Section singles championships with a top-4 finish at the South Area tournament.
Vadim Keenan, Stockdale, Sr.: Mustang’s No. 3 singles player was a major contributor to the team that earned a sixth-place finish in the Central Section Division III playoffs.
Thomas Lehman, Liberty, Sr.: patriot no. 2 player paired with Bradley Campoy to reach the quarter-finals of the section doubles and finish second in the SWYL.
Kabir Rahal, Stockdale, Sr.: Mustangs No. 1 player, advanced to the Central Section Singles Championships with a top 4 finish at the South Area tournament.
Avya Shukla, Stockdale, Sr.: Mustang’s No. 6 player teamed up with Jonah Barks to reach the quarterfinals of the central section doubles and finish third in the SWYL.
Justin Barker, Stockdale, junior
Alex Bejarano, Stockdale, junior
Braeden Burrow, Centennial, senior
Beneditto Caroccio, BCHS, senior
Nico Fanucchi, Garces, junior
Luca Garone, Liberty, freshman
Malcom Hess, Bakersfield, sophomore
Jenner Hutson, Bakersfield, junior
Brysen Limpias, Garces, freshman
Arek Plate, Liberty, sophomore
Inderpal Singh, Ridgeview, senior
Alex Soriano, Liberty, junior
Angel Castro, Wasco, sophomore
Eduardo Garcia, Golden Valley, junior
Michael Garcia, Garces, sophomore
Abelino Garza, Independence, senior
Manny Gonzales, Highland, seniors
Jordan Jiang, Independence, senior
Alan Menchaca, Chavez, senior
John Nillo, Hoogland, senior
Isaac Ocampo, Wasco, sophomore
Julian Olea, East, senior
Alexis Ordaz, Foothill, senior
Jonathan Pelayo, Wasco, senior
Juan Sanchez, Golden Valley, senior
Danilo Zapata, Independence, senior
Josh Banducci, Bakersfield Christian
Jesse Campos, Golden Valley
Alonzo Francisco, Mira Monte
Alexander Gomez, Mira Monte
Luis Rocha, Golden Valley
Brandon Rodriguez, Foothill
Sricharan Samudrala, Highland
Israel Villegas, Golden Valley