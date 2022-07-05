USWNT opens CONCACAF W Championship with win, but backbone questions linger

On the surface, the United States women’s national soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Haiti has been widely publicized at the opening of the CONCACAF W Championship on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico. Alex Morgan scored a brace in the first half and the Americans worked through some early rust to triumph in their opener at a regional tournament, a tournament that doubles as a World Cup and Olympic qualifier for the first time.

It was a professional achievement from the USA and it reached the main target in the first step to qualifying.

Morgan’s goals, however, provided a necessary buffer for a talented Haiti team that troubled the Americans and – for the first time in a meaningful game – raised questions about rebuilding the United States ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New York. Zealand.

“I think we need to build on this,” Morgan said afterwards. “Of course we took the win, scored a few goals, but at the end of the day we gave away a penalty, we had some offside goals. So I think we can be a bit cleaner. I think it’s a long tournament, so overall it’s a good start.”

A five-minute push from Haiti to end the first half almost made it 2-2. American goalkeeper Casey Murphy saved the game in the 37th minute, denying Melchie Dumornay one-on-one, before Murphy was helped off the post five minutes later on a penalty kick. Both chances came from Haiti’s opening of the United States centrally and winning individual duels.

Dumornay twice froze American veteran Becky Sauerbrunn in her tracks during those plays, including the series that led to Haiti’s penalty kick.

Sauerbrunn’s fellow center back Alana Cook was pulled high out of position at those plays and other occasions, and the US was largely closed off in central areas.

“I don’t know if there was a miscommunication or if there was something going on between our central defenders,” US coach Vlatko Andonovski said after the game. “I would say it was the really good play of our attackers in the other team. As I said, [Roselord Borgella and Dumornay] are world-class players, and if you give them a little space or a little time, they’ll expose you, they’ll expose all the defenders.”

Kethna Louis nearly gave Haiti the lead in the seven minutes when she strayed from her defender on a free kick and shot a header just wide of the goal. According to TruMedia, Haiti ended the first half with a higher expected goal score than the US (0.95 to 0.87), a reflection of how tight things were — and how much Morgan’s results were needed.

Some of these growing pains are to be expected. Cook started a qualifier for the first time and she is one of the players who wants to put Andonovski in crowded situations to be ready for next year’s World Cup. It’s hard to balance that growth with the demand for results at a qualifying event.

Still, there are concerns about the United States at the center of the park heading for that 2023 World Cup, and they stem from more than just one game against Haiti. Sauerbrunn, the captain, has just turned 37. Even in her prime, when she was one of the best defenders in the world, she was a cerebral player who read the game as well as any other player on the field than she was a defender. chase players in the open field.

She was a perfect match for Julie Ertz (ne Johnston) at the 2015 World Cup and, backed by goalkeeper Hope Solo, the US put on a stifling defensive effort – a record-tying 540-minute shutout run – to win that tournament. Four years later, Ertz played as the blue ball-winning defensive midfielder who provided cover for Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper, as the Americans reiterated.

The USWNT’s 3-0 win on Monday was closer than the score suggests, with Haiti’s continued ability to expose the Americans in central areas. Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Now Sauerbrunn is pairing up with either Cook or the more attacking aggressive Naomi Girma (while Dahlkemper returns from injury). Most of the Americans’ defensive agility is concentrated on the flanks, with fullbacks Emily Fox and Kelley O’Hara. Ertz also hasn’t played since the Olympics and is expecting her first child this year; her playing future is unclear.

Andi Sullivan is now the number 6 favorite, according to Andonovski, and she offers a very different profile from Ertz, one of a deep-seated distributor. That will sometimes benefit the US, but on Monday Haiti highlighted how that system could be exploited. Sullivan struggled defensively to handle Haiti’s game speed in the middle of the park. Cook was pulled high up on the pitch too many times and that left Sauerbrunn in one-on-one matchups with a player (Dumornay) half her age. Dumornay’s big chance in the 37th minute captured all these things in one game.

“Obviously that’s part of the game that I didn’t think we did well enough,” Andonovski said of Haiti’s ability to counterattack. “Part of it was because we wanted to increase the numbers in the future and create overload in different parts of the field. Mathematically, if you create numerical superiority in one part of the field, it means you’re giving up superiority elsewhere. that they were able to expose that part of the field, and that’s something we have to look at and do better the next game.”

Ertz’s absence also hit hard last year, when she was injured and the US tried to adjust without her (and without Sullivan, at the time). The staffing combinations were different in last year’s Olympics opener, but the 3-0 loss to Sweden brought similar issues to the fore. The Americans have long been intimidating and unrivaled in the backbone of the field; now they are trying to rediscover their identity in that crucial area.

Of course, there were also positives on Monday. Murphy’s massive save confirmed Andonovski’s decision to start the relatively inexperienced (but in shape) 26-year-old 2019 World Cup winner Alyssa Naeher, who has been the team’s No. 1 for nearly four years. At the very least, Murphy’s emergence could give the US more than one goalkeeper with relatively large match experiences for the first time in what feels like forever. Naeher was injured in the semifinals of the Olympics last year and Adrianna Franch was thrown into her first major game at a crucial moment.

Morgan’s return to international form also provides a clear answer to any lingering questions about the United States’ number 9. Her 15 goals in 17 NWSL games this year should have answered that anyway, but Monday marked her first multi-goal game in an American uniform since the 2019 World Cup. Her first goal on Monday was particularly brutal, a knock from the outside of the shoe near the nearest post to deftly beat the Haitian goalkeeper.

Morgan and Sauerbrunn know better than anyone how good the margins are at this level. They are two of the few remaining active players from the Americans’ disastrous 2010 World Cup qualifiers in Mexico, when the Americans had to beat Italy in a two-game play-off to reach the 2011 World Cup. They made it to the final of that edition and then won the next two.

At next year’s World Cup, the US can compete against attackers such as France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Norway’s Ada Hegerberg. Dumornay is more talented than most of the world knows, and if she’s defensively asking serious questions of the US, others will be too.