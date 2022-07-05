Impact Analysis: Tennessee Starts 2024 Class Strong with Jonathan Echols

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel kicks off 2024 dedicated class on high note, earning four-star athlete promise Jonathan Echols from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The up-and-coming junior was transferred to the new school from Heard County in Franklin, Georgia last winter. He is one of the best juniors in the country and already has over 30 Division I offerings. The 6-foot-6, 225 pounder can be used all over the field at the next level. Tennessee loves its tight end potential, which is one of the reasons the Vols won over the latter group over Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami and Notre Dame. The future Vol is considered the 112th player in the class, per Rivals, with a rating of 5.8. Ehols had just arrived in Knoxville and took part in the final prospect camp of June last Sunday. He will be Tennessee’s first commit in the 2024 cycle and will definitely be a pillar to build the classroom around. Here’s an in-depth look at what Echols’ commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

Echols as a tight end is interesting because I don’t think it’s his most natural position. But with that athleticism, reach and size, I don’t think it’s something he wouldn’t be used to at the SEC level. You can use him as an in-line blocker or you can put him out and create a mismatch with his speed and size against a nickel or a linebacker. Josh Heupel is smart enough to design plays to get him into the open field and get the ball in his hands. He is also a long, strong defense and you can never have too much of it in your defense and in the SEC. He can come off the edge and beat offensive tackles with his speed. When they start guessing, he has inside moves to find out. He really likes to use that size to really attack people in the backfield, whether that’s chasing the quarterback, running back, or at that mesh point where he blows it all up. And following people to the sidelines is one of the best in that in the class of 2024. He goes after people and puts them on the ground. — Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director for Rivals

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW DOES ECHOLS MATCH THE VOLS?

It would be hard not to, since Echols is the very definition of the word athlete. Before transferring to IMG Academy, the versatile player made snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, H-back and defense end for Heard County. He had seven touchdowns as a sophomore and took a trio of sacks defensively. The new volunteer committee also starred on the track and field team, competing in sprints, relays, and jumps. At wide receiver, Echols has big strides to get behind the defense. He’s explosive outside of scrimmage and has no problem covering reporting from men or the press outside the line. The athlete emphasizes football and his athletic ability allows him to win fights for 50/50 balls. He’s a good trail runner, although that could be fine-tuned to the next level. In Heupel’s attack, the pass-catching first tight end has a chance to stand out. In the backfield, he’s a capable pitcher, but he won’t take snaps under the center in Tennessee. Echols is a good runner, showing plus vision and patience in finding the hole in the defence. He runs with good tenacity and doesn’t shy away from contact with his feet to keep churning while potential tacklers keep themselves busy. As a blocker, he is impressive. Echols isn’t overly strong at this point, but again, he’s using his feet to push defenders out of the way. He has shown the ability to drive block off the line of scrimmage, block on a defensive end and even arc block on outer zone or pitch to prevent the outer linebacker from chasing. Defensively, his athletic ability allows him to make all kinds of moves. Technique-wise, there’s some work to do with squeezing and keeping the line of scrimmage taut. But his explosion and acceleration wreak havoc in the backfield. Those same traits appear in special teams on both kick units. Echols has the chance to become a very good tight end at the next level and show several elite skills for his age. But any engineering staff in America could put him in a number of different positions, and with good education, the prospect would flourish.

WHAT DOES ECHOLS COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?