Rafael Nadal survives exciting third set to reach Wimbledon QFs | ATP tour





Rafael Nadal’s adjustment period is over at Wimbledon – if there was any doubt. For the second game in a row, he produced some of his best tennis to advance in straight sets against a seeded opponent, fending off a late comeback attempt. The Spaniard closed Monday’s game at Center Court with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) victory against Botic van de Zandschulp, one of the 21st seeded series, securing his spot in the quarter-finals for his third consecutive appearance on SW19. After reaching his eighth quarter-final at The Championships, he will try to reach his third semi-final in as many tries when he faces eleventh-seeded American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. “I kept going in a positive way,” he said. “I think, until the end [when] I played a bad game at 5-3, [it] was a very positive game against a difficult opponent. Botic has improved incredibly over the past year, so I really congratulate him on this amazing improvement. “In a personal way, after all the things that have happened in the last few months, to be able to be in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after three years without playing here [since 2019]it’s great for me so [I’m] Very happy.” This match was more nervous than his third round win against Lorenzo Sonego, who broke first late in the third set before Nadal recovered to claim a 6-4 final set. Against Van de Zandschulp, the Spaniard failed to serve out the game at 5-3 and led 6/3 in the third set tiebreak before claiming victory on his fourth match point when an overhead flew just wide. Despite the delay, Nadal finished the game in a swift two hours and 21 minutes, before the disappearance of daylight could lead to the roof of the Center Court being closed. Come on Rafa @Rafael Nadal † @Wimbledon † #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2U737qf6Hr — ATP tour (@atptour) July 4, 2022 Nadal wiped out two lost return games in the last set – his only flaw in the match – with a dominant performance in the tie-break. The 36-year-old earned a crucial mini-break midway through the tie-break by moving from the Zandschulp around the backcourt in a long, lung-breaking rally, with the Dutchman missing a drop shot as his legs began to fade. Earlier in the set, the Spaniard played one of his best games of the game to break for 4-2, hitting two cross-court backhand passes to front edge. After finding a hard volley to fire the first, an incredulous Van de Zandschulp looked back incredulously. The second relied more on touch than force and resulted in a lawnmower feast from the Spaniard, who pumped his fist repeatedly. Nadal is making an offer to complete the third leg of the Grand Slam – winning all four majors in the same season – to win his third Wimbledon crown and a record-lengthening 23rd major men’s singles title. He has never competed in the championships before with the Australian Open and Roland Garros trophies in tow. You May Also Like: Fritz Fly Past Kubler To Wimbledon QFs He then faces Fritz, who was a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 winner against Jason Kubler earlier on Monday. As Nadal said in his on-court interview, the American defeated him in the Indian Wells final in March. The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakout year, having reached a career-high Pepperstone ATP ranking of No. 13 following his win at the BNP Paribas Open in his native Southern California. “He’s playing well, he’s had a great year and won his first Masters 1000 – by the way against me in the final,” Nadal said with a laugh. “It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, so what can I expect?”

