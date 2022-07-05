2022 Wimbledon odds, props, men’s quarter-final predictions: Tennis expert reveals Djokovic vs. Sinner Choices





Novak Djokovic looks set to get one step closer to his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title when he faces Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a 2022 men’s Wimbledon match at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Serb has won the fourth most championships in tournament history with six, trailing only Roger Federer (eight) and Pete Sampras and William Renshaw (seven each). The 20-year-old Sinner, who is the number 10, has advanced to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam event for the third time in his career. The match kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET. Djokovic is a big favorite of -900 (risk $900 to win $100) to win in the final Djokovic vs. Sinner odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Sinner is an underdog of +550. You can also choose whether Djokovic will cover the 6.5 games spread and how many games the match will last, as the over-under is set at 34.5 in the 2022 Wimbledon odds. Before your Sinner vs. Djokovic makes choices, you must: see the Wimbledon 2022 predictions from SportsLine tennis handicapper Sean Calvert† Calvert is the famous tennis handicap Stan Wawrinka named who won the 2014 Australian Open with odds of 60-1. In 2019, Calvert racked up a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells at 80-1, in addition to many stunning calls. Anyone who follows their choices is far away. Now Calvert has taken a close look at the latest Wimbledon 2022 odds and released his coveted best bets on Djokovic vs Sinner. He shares his expert tennis picks and analysis on SportsLine† Djokovic vs. Sinner preview Djokovic has been a machine lately at Wimbledon, as he has won 25 consecutive games since retiring with an elbow injury against Tomas Berdych in the second set of the quarter-finals of 2017. If he excludes that match, he has 29 in it. row that were decided on the field. Djokovic has lost just two sets in his first four games this year, including one in his 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round on Sunday. The only previous meeting between Djokovic and Sinner took place at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year, where the Serb recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Sinner is coming off an upset win over fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, a 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3 win on Sunday. He also reached the quarter-finals at the 2020 French Open and the Australian Open earlier this year, losing in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas. How to make Djokovic vs. Sinner choices Calvert is leaning towards a match to play over 34.5 games, and he also has a best bet on this matchup which is close to 3-1. Be sure to check out Calvert’s expert picks at SportsLine† What is the best bet for Djokovic vs. Sinner in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to view Sean Calvert’s best bets on Sinner vs. Djokovic on display, all of the famous tennis handicap Wawrinka mentioned and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1And invent.

