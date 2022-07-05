Sports
Street hockey festival may be coming to Cloverdale in September – Surrey Now-Leader
There may be a street hockey festival coming to Cloverdale.
The Cloverdale BIA is currently trying to work out the details with Play on Canada† Play On Canada is a not-for-profit sports organization that street hockey events in nine Canadian cities this summer and fall.
If the festival goes ahead, it will be held from September 24 to 25 and the streets of downtown Cloverdale will be transformed into dozens of street hockey rinks.
Paul Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, said an announcement will be made shortly.
“We’re trying to make it happen,” he said. “We had a meeting with a group, Play On Canada, last week. They approached the city to come here and (the city) suggested Cloverdale as the location.”
Orazietti said he’s met city officials and special event people, and he said everyone seems to want to make it happen.
“This thing is starting to snowball,” he added. “It’s not official yet, but the snowball is rolling down the hill and it looks promising.”
He said there is still a lot to plan as streets need to be closed, security needs to be arranged, people warned and firm design plans for ice rinks and podiums put in place.
He said that if it happens, up to 35 hockey rinks will be set up on several downtown streets.
“It’ll be all over the city center,” Orazietti said. “First of all, the event would be anchored at 176A Street and then there will be little squares where ice rinks will be added to the roads.”
The rinks would run along 176A, they would run around 58A and come partially to 176th Street.
He said that while nothing is official, he has had great response from local business owners and local residents. He still wants to survey everyone to get feedback and work out any concerns affected people will have with the two-day hockey festival.
“We also want to give everyone an exact layout,” he explains. “That way we minimize the nuisance.”
He said they want to set up an entertainment zone in the King Street parking lot (at 176A between 57 and 58 Avenues) with a stage for live music performances and a food and drink area.
“Once we’ve locked it up, we’ll add other activities to it,” Orazietti said. “Right now there’s talk about having some Canuck alumni, talking about a celebrity game and some other interesting ideas.”
Small divisions for the two-day tournament start at U7 and go up to U17, while the adult divisions include beginner, intermediate, advanced and elite levels. There are also Legends (over 35) and Masters (over 45) divisions.
“I’m surprised that many people have already said ‘yes’ instead of ‘no,'” he added. “It’s like out Wayne’s world† It’s as Canadian as you can get. I mean, a lot of us have played street hockey.”
Orazietti expects an official announcement in mid-July.
hockey
