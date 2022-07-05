Sports
British GP winners and losers: mixed Ferrari emotions, halo shines, Lewis Hamilton shows Mercedes promise
WINNERS
Carlos Sainz
A well-deserved first win in Formula 1 for Sainz, even if he wasn’t exactly the fastest driver of the weekend.
He came out of nowhere to take a wet first pole and was then arguably slower than all of his four closest rivals in the race – but he fought Max Verstappen well at the start, obeyed Ferrari instructions when needed and was then perfectly placed to attack Charles Leclerc after the Safety Car. Knowing this was his big chance, he was decisive – overtaking his teammate on the Wellington Straight before showing his best pace of the day to move away from the field.
He does seem to have made a breakthrough with this car and is now only 11 points behind Leclerc in the standings. That should make Ferrari’s strategy talks even more difficult in the future.
formula 1
We saw some of the sport’s modern changes really stand out on Sunday, one of which almost certainly saved a driver’s life.
In a pre-2018 F1 car – which was not fitted with the halo protection device – Zhou Guanyu’s head would have been exposed to the track and then the gravel at high speed when his Alfa Romeo flipped upside down after contact at the start. There is no need to think about the consequences of this.
After that we also saw a fantastic race with incredible wheel-to-wheel racing, especially after the Safety Car. Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Hamilton gave a race clinic in the cars new for 2022, as they were able to follow the cars and fight closely, just as F1’s designers intended.
“That was very reminiscent of the karting days,” said Hamilton. “And I feel like that is Formula 1 at its best. The fact that we were able to follow and roll the dice, lap after lap, is a testament to the direction we are in now.”
Sergio Perez
From a disastrous start after Leclerc’s injury to an unlikely second-place finish, Perez experienced the biggest turnaround of anyone on Sunday, managing to narrow Red Bull team-mate Verstappen’s title lead.
Perez was sent to the back of the field after an early pit stop for a new front wing at Silverstone but had a brisk pace getting through the field before his tire management was rewarded with the Safety Car giving him a ‘free’ stop . He then threw himself into Hamilton and was quick and combative against Leclerc and the Mercedes.
He is now 34 points behind Verstappen in the title race. Like Sainz at Ferrari, Perez’s form will give Red Bull some strategy headaches.
Lewis Hamilton
No, it wasn’t a fairytale and record-breaking win at Silverstone – but the fact that that was even a possibility makes Hamilton a winner here.
Hamilton tore up the 2022 form book for raucous home support and was the fastest man on track as he chased Leclerc and Sainz. Hamilton even looked like the favorite after the Ferraris retired, but a slow pit stop lost him time for a Safety Car, as the gap was closed and his tire advantage was also lost.
He was still happy with a 13th British GP podium – an F1 record on a single track – and Mercedes upgrades look promising indeed.
Mick Schumacher
On his 31st race start, Schumacher finally has his first F1 points.
Funnily enough this was not his best weekend – he qualified 19th – but a wild race played into his hands from 16th on the grid and he was super after the Safety Car, he was ahead of Sebastian Vettel and almost passed Verstappen through the last corners.
He has had a promising, unspectacular, year and a half in F1, but he will hope this is a huge springboard.
LOSERS
Charles Leclerc
This was Leclerc’s British GP to win.
Leclerc was faster than his team-mate despite car damage – admittedly his own fault after contact at the start – and, if he led the race, he would normally have been given Ferrari’s preferred strategy after the Safety Car. The fact that he is probably Verstappen’s main title rival would be another reason for that.
But Ferrari only bet Sainz on soft tires, claiming they thought the tires degradation would come into play and they could still hold a one-two. But as most predicted, Leclerc was a sitting duck on his older rubber, not only for his teammate but also for Perez and Hamilton, despite his admirable efforts.
It is not the first time this season that Leclerc has been frustrated with strategy and he did well to keep his emotions in check, especially as the team orders, or lack thereof, were also confusing before.
He seemed to take a big bite out of Verstappen’s advantage on Sunday, but in the end only got six points. That must hurt.
Max Verstappen
Admittedly, Sunday could have ended a lot worse for Verstappen given his problems. In the end, Leclerc finished just three places ahead of him.
But the bottom line is that this was a big missed opportunity for Verstappen and Red Bull.
After passing Sainz it looked like it was going to be one of those days when Verstappen pulled off into the distance in a Red Bull that looked fastest on the track. But a puncture and structural damage to his car caused Verstappen to sink far into the field, a few seconds slower per lap than he did before.
Cue very angry radio messages from the world champion.
Points seemed like an opportunity at times, so he was happy with seventh, but his title lead could have gone over 50 on Sunday and has fallen to 34 instead.
George Russell
After being tagged by Pierre Gasly and then hitting Zhou, Russell didn’t get a chance to show the pace Hamilton was doing in front of his home crowd. Although he qualified eighth, who knows what the impressive young Briton could have achieved in that improved Mercedes – given his form this season, he may well have been faster than Hamilton.
His top-five streak in 2022 is coming to an end and he is now just 18 points ahead of Hamilton.
Daniel Ricciardo
Returning to the track where he started his F1 career, Ricciardo was just slow all weekend. A crazy race should have suited the Australian, but instead he finished 13th…out of 14 finishers.
With Lando Norris continuing to shine in the other McLaren car, Ricciardo will certainly need a rebound in form if he is to stay with the team in 2023.
F1 2022 heads to Austria this weekend and the Sprint is back!
